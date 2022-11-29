Man Refuses to Get More of Pregnant Wife's Drink Craving After Giving Last Bottle Away

Are cravings during pregnancy a legitimate thing that should be accommodated?

Among many of the symptoms related to pregnancy, some are less pleasant than others . One of the more manageable symptoms is dealing with pregnancy cravings, which can come in a wide variety of foods or consumable items.

Each pregnancy is unique, and for that reason, each pregnancy craving can be unique as well. Traditionally the partner of the pregnant person will go out of their way to ensure that their pregnant partner has access to what they're craving, out of respect for the heavy load they're already taking on by being the person carrying the baby.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man gives his wife's last bottle of lemonade to his sister, and refuses to get her more even though lemonade is her pregnancy craving.

A Reddit post published on November 15th has gone viral with 8,000 upvotes and 2,100 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that his wife is currently pregnant, and is set to give birth in a few months. With that said, the couple already has a 5-year-old, who they took to Disney World recently.

During their visit to Disney, his wife developed a taste for Minute Maid pink lemonade, which they don't have back home. Before they left the states, his wife made sure to buy a few bottles of lemonade at the airport.

Fast forward to the return home, and the author's sister was visiting and found the drink in the fridge. She asked if she could have it, and the author said ‘yes’ because he said that his wife had found a website where she could order more to ship out to the UK. However, what the author didn't know was that this was the last bottle, and he'd given it away without his wife's permission.

When his wife returned home, she expressed that she had a craving for the pink lemonade and went to the fridge to get it. However, she realized it wasn't there. The author explained that he gave the bottle to his sister, and apologized. His wife then asked they replace the bottle, as well as order an extra few, because it's her current pregnancy craving.

With that said, despite this request the author said ‘no’ citing that the drinks are ‘high in sugar’ and also expensive. He clarifies that they want to take their child back to Disney next year, and in order to do that they need to ‘save where they can’. The pregnant wife is incredibly upset with her husband now after his refusal to replace her pink lemonade.

What do you think? Is the author justified to refuse his wife's request, considering shipping pink lemonade to the UK would be expensive and it's just a drink? Or was it not his place to give away his wife's last bottle, when he already knew that it was her current pregnancy craving and she had so few bottles, to begin with?