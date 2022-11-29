Mother-in-Law Furious After Being 'Banned' from Thanksgiving for 'Picky Eating'

Should all food preferences be accommodated during the holidays?

Photo by Getty Images/Unsplash on Unsplash

While the holidays are meant to bring people together to be grateful and celebrate , for some the holidays welcome drama and toxicity from family members.

This can especially be a headache in cases where in-laws are involved, and there is a conflict of personalities and preferences between multiple family members.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman uninvited her mother-in-law to Thanksgiving because she is an exceptionally picky eater, and she was furious about it.

Should all food preferences be accommodated during the holidays?

A Reddit post published on November 23rd, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with 8,600 upvotes and 2,600 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she hosted Thanksgiving dinner for her family, however, this year one person was missing.

The author explains that she's been spending about a month getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner, and even went ahead and ‘made a menu and started taste testing’ all of her recipes so that it could be a really special event.

She adds that her husband was also ‘very supportive’ of the entire preparation process, however, just a few days before Thanksgiving dinner she was informed that her mother-in-law would be ‘bringing her own plate of food’ to the celebration.

The author was frustrated by this, and asked her husband for clarification as to why his mother would be bringing her own meal. He blamed it on his mom being a 'grade A picky eater', saying that she won't like anything. While her husband thought that her bringing her own food would be a ‘good compromise’, the author disagreed with him entirely.

Is it rude to refuse to eat someone else's food after they’ve prepared it for you?

The author explained to her husband that it would be obvious that her mother-in-law was ‘making a comment about her cooking’, and that it would also be ‘humiliating’ to have her sit there refusing to eat her food. She told her husband that if his mom couldn’t eat anything that the author is going to serve, she was welcome to ‘stay home and eat whatever she wants’.

Her husband called her ‘insensitive and petty’, saying she was ‘ruining the holiday’. She disagreed, stating that she only wanted friends and family around who are appreciative and kind, and that she didn't want the negativity of someone rejecting everything she'd cooked.

What do you think? Was the author entirely justified in uninviting her mother-in-law to Thanksgiving dinner, considering her mother-in-law refused to eat any of her cooking? Or is her husband right and that she's being petty and insensitive by uninviting his mom, and a perfect compromise would be to just let her bring her own meal?