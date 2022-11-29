17-Year-Old Steals $2,000 from Mom to Party with Friend

Is theft ever justifiable?

When a person dreams of having children and becoming a parent, they never imagine a case where they have to consider taking legal action against their own child.

But the reality is, crimes happen every day, and even family members are not safe from having crimes committed against them by their loved ones.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother is furious after her son charges $2,000 to her debit card, just so that he could party with his friends.

A Reddit post published on November 21st, reported on by Sophie Lloyd from Newsweek , has gone viral with 9,900 upvotes and 1,300 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is the mother of a 17-year-old teen boy, and she's starting to wonder when it all went wrong.

She explains that ever since he was 14 years old, he's been making her life ‘a living hell’. He would sneak out, not do his homework, and the author would struggle to discipline her child. She admits that she's always been a little relaxed when it comes to discipline, because her own father ‘mistreated’ her as a child.

With that said, in recent months she felt her son's attitude seemed to be improving. He blamed his acting out on missing his dad, who lives three states away for work. As a way to reward him for his good behavior, she added her son to her bank account so he could 'spend money on stuff he liked'. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take very long to her to deeply regret her decision.

Should a parent ever charge their child for committing a crime against them?

She explains that she woke up one morning only to find that her son was not in his bed. She started to call him, but he wouldn't answer. She then noticed that she had several texts from her bank stating that large amounts of money were being spent on her card. Upon realizing what was happening, she immediately disabled her son's card, but not soon enough.

The 17-year-old charged over $2,000 to her debit card, putting her in a very ‘difficult financial situation’. Once her son returned from out of state, she had a huge fight with them, which resulted in kicking him out of her house. She called her ex-husband and told him to ‘come get his son’, citing that this event was the ‘last and final straw’ for her. While she's tried contacting her bank, it's unlikely that she's going to regain the funds that were taken from her.

What do you think? Was the author justified to kick out her son after he stole $2,000 from her? Or did she create this situation for herself by not disciplining him enough as a child, and adding him to her bank account, to begin with?