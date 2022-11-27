Woman Refuses to Expose Wealthy Husband's Lies

Should some secrets stay hidden?

Nobody is perfect, and even the person we love the most in the world has flaws . For this reason, it's necessary to have a bit of grace with one another.

With that said, while some mistakes are just human error, others are plain unforgivable , and this can especially extend to betrayals that take place within a marriage.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman discovers that her wealthy husband has been stepping out on their marriage, and she refuses to expose his betrayal.

A Reddit post published on November 19th, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek , has gone viral with 14,400 upvotes and 1,200 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she made a recent discovery that has shaken her to her core. She discovered that her husband and his best friend from college have been having an affair. She explains that her husband's best friend, a woman who recently separated from her own spouse, has been living in the author’s guesthouse for several months.

She adds that she 'never really had a worry' about the two of them, despite being opposite genders, because she just assumed that ‘if they wanted something to happen’ it already would have. However, she concludes that she was 'mistaken'.

Upon learning about this affair, the author made a surprising decision. She decided that she wouldn't expose them for what was happening, because her husband is very wealthy and he's paying her way through school. She is currently studying engineering, and her husband funds her entire lifestyle, including their massive house.

Is stepping out on marriage ever forgivable?

She's known for months what her husband and his best friend have been up to, and she's finding it difficult now to be around him. She especially tries to avoid being intimate with him, blaming that on ‘being stressed’. She now feels that she is ‘in a race with time to finish school’, because she's worried that her husband may end things with her in order to be with his college friend.

She hasn't told anyone, not her family, not even her close friends. They all think she has ‘the perfect life’, but in reality, she feels sick every time her husband touches her, is desperate to finish school, and she cries herself to sleep almost every night.

What do you think? Is it understandable why the author is holding out on exposing her husband's cheating so that she can finish school and keep the lifestyle she currently has? Or are those things not at all worth the suffering she's going through, and she needs to get out now and get a divorce from the man who’s betrayed her?