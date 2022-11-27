Struggling Mom Furious After Man Requests 'Mini-Break' from Being a Father

Is it ever okay for a person to ‘take a break’ from being a parent?

Photo by Getty Images/Unsplash on Unsplash

Having young children and taking care of a newborn is a very overwhelming task , to say the least. There is a reason that most people choose to have children with a partner, so that they can juggle the load.

Regardless of how overwhelming it becomes to have kids, a parent can never really take a break from being a parent. This is a 24/7, 365 days a week commitment , not only to one's children, but also to their partner. Or at least, this is how it's supposed to be.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man tells his wife that he needs to take a few days of silence from the kids, which devastates her as she is also struggling and needs his support.

A Mumsnet post published on November 17th, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek , has gone viral with over 300 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is married, and she has a 7-year-old and a 9-month-old. She is currently on maternity leave, but will be going back to work soon.

Unfortunately, she also expresses that her mental health has been struggling quite a lot following the second pregnancy, and suspects that she has postpartum depression. This results in her feeling ‘lazy’ and like she's struggling to just get simple things done.

She can get the bare necessities completed for her kids, such as feeding, playtime, and putting the 9-month-old down for rest. However, she finds that she has no energy left for her 7-year-old apart from meeting his basic needs. She explains that she'll wake up to get her 7-year-old to school at 8:00 a.m., and the rest of the day she's just trying to 'survive'. She describes her overall feelings as mentally 'burnt out'.

Should partners always be there for one another?

Already feeling like she's barely keeping her head above water, the author explains that she received a text message from her husband that he 'would like a few nights of silent retreat' from the kids. He even provided dates.

Because the author is currently feeling so burnt out from having to be on all the time, she feels incredibly saddened by her husband's request to have a few days off when he already gets to go to the office and be outside of the home Monday to Friday. The author loves her husband, but feels that it isn't within her capacity to provide him with the time he has requested.

What do you think? Is the author justified to feel upset by her husband's request, considering she is currently a full-time stay-at-home mother and never gets to have a break herself? Or should partners get a break now and again, and if she allows her husband to have this one, that means she might be able to get one down the road too, which is only fair?