Man Requests 'Open Marriage' After 15 Years with Wife

Gillian Sisley

Is every marital situation acceptable, as long as it’s consensually agreed upon?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021cLW_0jOPQlJe00
Photo byPhoto by mari lezhava on UnsplashonUnsplash

Marriages come in all shapes and sizes, and they will look completely different from one couple to another. Every marriage is unique, because every person is unique.

With that said, though a traditional marriage would see two people in a mutually exclusive relationship with one another, times are changing. It's becoming more common to see polyamorous relationships, and even open relationships in modern marriages.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man requests that he and his wife of 15 years open their marriage, and his request is not received well.

Is every marital situation acceptable, as long as it’s consensually agreed upon?

A Mumsnet post published on November 21st, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek, has gone viral with close to 800 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she's been with her husband for 15 years. She is currently 30 years old, and she and her husband have been together since they were 16. They now have two children, ages 4 and 16 months. Though it would seem they have a picture-esque life together, there's a serious issue that's getting in between them.

The author clarifies that ever since her first pregnancy, she's been struggling with low libido and for this reason, she and her husband haven't been very intimate. Just the other night, her husband asked if they could talk, and expressed that he 'wasn't happy' in a marriage that is so low-intimacy.

He even explained to his wife that they've only been intimate five times since the birth of their daughter 4 years ago. He expressed he was getting increasingly frustrated, and 'feels lost in their marriage'. He clarified that he does love his wife, but is concerned that their 'relationship is in trouble'. That was when he made a suggestion to his wife that shocked her to her core.

Is intimacy a foundational part of a healthy marriage?

The author reiterated that the issue is not with her husband, but because of her libido. He suggested counseling, but the author doesn't like the idea of ‘talking about their intimate life with a stranger’. It was at that point that he made an alternate suggestion—opening up their marriage. He asked if she would consider this so that he could get his needs met, while also ‘taking the pressure off of her’.

He re-expressed that he ‘loves his wife’ and ‘wants the family to stay together’, but there has to be some sort of compromise. Either therapy, or opening up the marriage. The author became frustrated with her husband for 'ruining the status quo', but also understands that something needs to change.

What do you think? Was the request from the husband reasonable considering the state of their intimate life in their marriage? Or was he completely out of line to request the compromise of either therapy or opening up their marriage to meet his needs?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Marriage# Divorce# Relationships# Lifestyle# Social Media

Comments / 0

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships. Check out my Youtube channel where I narrate my most popular stories.

N/A
127906 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Father Demands Son Pay to Honeymoon in Family Cabin

Should exceptions ever be made for family members?. There are several milestones in a person's life that are very exciting and tend to be celebrated with family and loved ones. One of these such milestones is a wedding.

Read full story
4 comments

Groom Stirs Controversy After Plans to Have Dance with Stepmom at Wedding

Is it wrong to treat stepparents equally to biological parents?. Photo byPhoto by Tiko Giorgadze on UnsplashonUnsplash. If there's one thing that's guaranteed when it comes to wedding planning, it's that there will be some sort of familial drama that takes place along the way.

Read full story
3 comments

Father Forces 14-Year-Old to Visit Mom Despite Protests

It doesn't take a lot for divorce or separation to get messy and complicated, especially when there are children involved. In that case, it is up to the parents to co-parent together in the raising of their child or children.

Read full story
21 comments

Terminally Ill Father Denied Invite to Daughter's Party by Ex-Wife and Stepdad

Who gets to decide the final guest list for a birthday party?. Being a teen is a difficult phase of life. For one thing, teenagers are dealing with an influx of hormonal changes that can throw their emotions all over the place. They are also in the process of trying to find their individuality and identity.

Read full story
22 comments

Man Refuses to Get More of Pregnant Wife's Drink Craving After Giving Last Bottle Away

Are cravings during pregnancy a legitimate thing that should be accommodated?. Photo byJarritos Mexican Soda on UnsplashonUnsplash. Among many of the symptoms related to pregnancy, some are less pleasant than others. One of the more manageable symptoms is dealing with pregnancy cravings, which can come in a wide variety of foods or consumable items.

Read full story
6 comments

Woman Ditches Husband After Being Uninvited to Christmas Dinner

Is it ever justified to ditch your spouse on a major holiday?. If you ask someone what the purpose of the holidays is, you're likely to get a few different responses depending on who you ask.

Read full story
125 comments

Mother-in-Law Furious After Being 'Banned' from Thanksgiving for 'Picky Eating'

Should all food preferences be accommodated during the holidays?. While the holidays are meant to bring people together to be grateful and celebrate, for some the holidays welcome drama and toxicity from family members.

Read full story
121 comments

17-Year-Old Steals $2,000 from Mom to Party with Friend

Photo byPhoto by Midas Hofstra on UnsplashonUnsplash. When a person dreams of having children and becoming a parent, they never imagine a case where they have to consider taking legal action against their own child.

Read full story
27 comments

Bride Rejects Sister as Bridesmaid for Not Having the 'Right Look'

When does the pursuit of the ‘perfect wedding’ go too far?. A person's wedding day is a big deal. For most people, this is an event that is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and they want to make it as special as possible. Normally, what makes this sort of event special is having the people they love the most surrounding them and celebrating with them.

Read full story
29 comments

Stepmom Criticized for Picking 'Violently Sick' Stepson Up from School

Should a stepparent ever defy their stepchild's biological parent?. There are fewer territories that are more complicated to navigate than the territory of parenting as a step-parent.

Read full story
101 comments

Woman on Welfare Shamed for 'Buying Loaf of Bread' Over Giving Sister-in-Law Birthday Card

How much leniency should be given to others who are struggling financially?. The state of today's economy is making it harder and harder for more people to pay their general bills and make ends meet. The United States is seeing a dramatic reduction in savings funds across the country, even lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Read full story
399 comments

Woman Refuses to Host Christmas Dinner for 15 People

Should a person ever be forced to host others they haven’t invited?. With Thanksgiving now behind us, and Christmas less than a month away, it's safe to say that we are knee-deep in the holiday season. While this may be an exciting prospect to some, it may be a dismal prospect to others.

Read full story
60 comments

Woman Divorced 3 Times Furious After Father Refuses to Fund 4th Wedding

At which point should a parent draw the line on funding their child’s lifestyle?. For many people, a wedding is an incredibly exciting event because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime celebration. This is exactly why people are willing to spend on average tens of thousands of dollars on their big day.

Read full story
103 comments

Australian Shepherd Reunited with 'Favorite Person' on Thanksgiving

Is there anything more precious than loved ones reuniting on the holidays?. Photo byPhoto by Joséphine Menge on UnsplashonUnsplash. Though to some people animals may just be that—animals—to others, pets are considered family. They're just as important as any other member of the household. This is a sentiment shared by 96% of pet owners.

Read full story
1 comments

Mom Refuses to Let Husband ‘Go Out’ Night Before 6th Birthday of Son

Should spouse’s ever be permitted to put boundaries on each other?. One of the most exciting things about being a parent is watching your child grow into an independent and strong individual who starts to make their own mark on the world.

Read full story
3 comments

Christmas Cat Furious After Failing to 'Claw' at Tree

Photo byPhoto by Linker Design on UnsplashonUnsplash. Anyone who is a cat owner knows that these frisky felines come with some rather quirky and strange behaviors. One of the reasons people love cats is because they are independent and have entertaining personalities.

Read full story
6 comments

Woman Refuses to Expose Wealthy Husband's Lies

Photo byPhoto by Jonathan Borba on UnsplashonUnsplash. Nobody is perfect, and even the person we love the most in the world has flaws. For this reason, it's necessary to have a bit of grace with one another.

Read full story

Struggling Mom Furious After Man Requests 'Mini-Break' from Being a Father

Is it ever okay for a person to ‘take a break’ from being a parent?. Having young children and taking care of a newborn is a very overwhelming task, to say the least. There is a reason that most people choose to have children with a partner, so that they can juggle the load.

Read full story
78 comments

Woman Horrified After 70-Year-Old Father Has 'Affair Baby' with 45-Year-Old

What is considered a ‘good reason’ to cut someone out of one’s life?. Anyone who says that marriage is easy is lying. While some marriages may have less drama than others, every marriage takes work and intention, and that means showing up every day and recommitting to the partnership.

Read full story
333 comments

'Diva' Golden Retriever Demands to Have Paws Cleaned After Each Walk

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Sondgeroth on UnsplashonUnsplash. Dogs have a reputation for being cute and cuddly, loyal friends to their owners. This is one of the biggest reasons why a person may choose to either purchase a dog from a breeder or adopt one to add to their household.

Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy