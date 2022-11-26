19-Year-Old Devastated After Brother-in-Law Tells Her He 'Never Liked Her'

Is it ever acceptable to be honest if you don’t like someone?

Photo by Getty Images/Unsplash on Unsplash

It isn't always easy to get along with family. In fact, just about every person can indicate one relationship within their familial circle that is a challenge for them .

This reality can be heightened even further when it comes to in-law relationships. While a person can choose their own spouse, they don't get to choose the family members that come along with their partner, meaning there tends to be a higher likelihood of conflicting personalities .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man is honest with his sister-in-law that he never really liked her, resulting in major family conflict.

Is it ever acceptable to be honest if you don’t like someone?

A Reddit post published on November 21st reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek, has gone viral with 12,900 upvotes and 1,500 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he has a 19-year-old sister-in-law named Alexa, who he describes as a 'brat'. She is also currently living with the author and his wife during the summers, because her parents are abroad.

Though he's known his wife for quite a while now, they've only been married for 2 years. When he speaks of his sister-in-law, he explains that it's like she 'exists to make his wife's life miserable'. Some choice words he uses to describe her are rude, nasty, entitled, and arrogant.

He clarifies that even her teachers didn't like her because she would constantly break the rules. He refers to her as a 'nightmare' who needs 'therapy'.

With that said, his sister-in-law recently came home for the Thanksgiving holiday, and made a shocking revelation.

Do we have to like everyone in our family circle?

The author reveals that his sister-in-law 'confessed her feelings to him'. The 19-year-old told him that he had treated her better than his wife did growing up, and that made her feel special.

The author then went on to make it very clear that he didn't return his feelings to his 19-year-old sister-in-law. He stated that he ‘didn't like her’, ‘never’ liked her, and was ‘only nice to her because it made his wife happy’. He called her spoiled, and at that, his sister-in-law ran out of the room crying.

When he explained what had happened to his wife, she said it was right of him to turn down her feelings, but that he didn't have to be so ‘harsh’ about it. He's now getting a series of strange text messages from people he suspects are his sister-in-law's friends saying that he's a terrible person.

What do you think? Should the author have let his sister-in-law down more gently when she confessed her feelings to him? Or did his response hit right on the money, and his sister-in-law needs more reality checks like the one she just got from the author?