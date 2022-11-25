Woman Enraged After Brother Spends Thanksgiving with Her Ex-Husband

Gillian Sisley

Where should one’s loyalty lie after a divorce?

Photo by Donovan Grabowski on Unsplash

When there is a divorce in the family, it makes things really messy and complicated. It's not just the couple who are separating that it affects, but also all of the other relationships that were made along the way.

With that said, there is usually an unspoken agreement that family members will choose the side of the person they are biologically related to as a way to offer support. However, this isn't always how things go.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man spends Thanksgiving with his sister's ex-husband, and his sister feels absolutely betrayed by his actions.

A Reddit post reported on by Lucy Notorantonio from Newsweek has gone viral with 13,000 upvotes and 4,200 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that his sister Tori was married to his friend Brendan in 2018. Brendan is ‘like a brother’ to the author and they're very close. With that said, in 2020, the author's sister left his best friend for another man. The author hasn't spoken to his sister since then.

He adds that his parents took Tori's side in the breakup, while the author took Brendan's side. This created a real rift in the family. The author admits to saying several unsavory things about his sister online, and for this reason, his parents stopped talking to him pretty much altogether.

Because the author was no-contact with his family members, he went on to spend the holidays with Brendan's family rather than his own, and has been doing the same thing for several years now.

Should blood always come before loyalty to friends?

That was exactly the same plan that the author had this year. He was going to spend the Thanksgiving holidays with his friend Brendan and his family, rather than his own family.

When his parents called him to say that ‘it was time’ for him to come spend the holidays with his family, the author said he would only do so ‘if his sister wasn't invited’ to Thanksgiving dinner. His parents refuse to not invite his sister, and so the author refused to attend himself and made it clear he would be spending Thanksgiving with Brendan. And that's exactly what he did this year.

What do you think? Is it understandable that the author would want to spend Thanksgiving with Brendan, considering his sister cheated on his best friend? Or is the author in the wrong here, and it's not reasonable to expect his family members to completely turn their back on his sister, regardless of the mistakes she's made?


