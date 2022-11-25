Stepdad Refuses to Fund Education for Daughter After She Decides to Become Doctor

Is it a parent’s responsibility to finance their child’s higher education?

As the cost of living grows, so does the cost of higher education at universities and colleges around the world . This is especially a notable issue in the United States, where higher education fees are astronomical.

Most young people who are looking to pursue university or college cannot afford these costs out of pocket, and must rely on student loans or the very generous support from family members who are wealthy enough to lend a hand.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a stepfather refuses to fund his stepdaughter's university education after she decides that she wants to become a doctor.

Is it a parent’s responsibility to finance their child’s higher education?

A Reddit post published on November 21st, reported on by Taylor McLeod from Newsweek , has gone viral with 7,000 upvotes and 2,700 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he's been married to his wife for a decade, and she has a daughter from a previous marriage, Sarah, who she brought into the relationship. He adds that he and Sarah have gotten along quite well for the most part, and there haven't been any serious issues in terms of their stepfather-stepdaughter relationship.

He also indicates that Sarah has always wanted to be a doctor, however, he admits that she's 'not a very good student' and has always struggled with college courses necessary to actually enter medical school. With this reality in mind, the author thought it was best to sit down and have a practical conversation with Sarah and her mother about her future.

After a discussion with his wife, stating that it was unlikely Sarah would get into medical school with her grades, his wife said argued ‘medical schools look at other things besides grades’ and that's where Sarah ‘excels’. The author, however, pointed out that none of the other bells and whistles will matter if her grades are not up to par.

Is anyone justified in crushing another person's dreams?

When Sarah came home for Thanksgiving, the author took her aside and suggested that it might be time to ‘look into another major’ because she might not be ‘cut out’ to be a doctor. That was when a massive argument ensued.

The author lost his temper at Sarah’s refusal to hear him out, and said that he 'would not be wasting any more money on something she'll fail at'. So he told his wife and stepdaughter that he would not be paying for next semester's classes unless she changes her major to 'something more realistic'.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to refuse to continue to fund college courses Sarah needs for medical school, when there's no chance she's actually going to get in? Or was the author being cruel in trying to shatter his stepdaughter's dreams, and should be more supportive and let her find her own path without cutting her off?