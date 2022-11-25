Woman Furious After Boyfriend Gives 'Silent Treatment' Over Spilled Drink

Is the ‘silent treatment’ ever a reasonable way to address conflict?

Conflict is going to exist in any place where human beings are in relationship, so there's no avoiding this reality. The important thing is dealing with conflict in a healthy and mature way .

Psychologists indicate the right ways and wrong ways to deal with conflict , highlighting open and respectful communication as one of the best ways to resolve issues. They also indicate that passive aggressiveness is not a helpful way to address conflict meaningfully .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man gives his girlfriend the silent treatment after the way she reacts when her son spills a drink in his new car.

A Reddit post published on November 20th, reported on by Sara Santora from Newsweek , has gone viral with 10,800 upvotes and 2,000 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he recently bought himself a new car, which is the first big item he's ever bought for himself so he's very excited about it. He even calls it his 'baby', and takes very good care of it.

With that said, he indicates that he implemented a 'no food' policy in his car just to protect it. The author also adds that he was taking his girlfriend to see family the previous weekend, and she was bringing her son with them.

He reminded his girlfriend and her son of the ‘no food policy’ for his car, and she agreed to go by the rule. But at one point during the road trip, her son got hungry, and so they stopped at a gas station. After 20 minutes or so, the girlfriend and son came back to the car with slushies. The author immediately said that they weren't allowed to drink the slushies in the car.

How important are boundaries in a relationship?

Despite the author's protests, his girlfriend insisted that they wouldn't be able to finish the slushies fast enough without making everyone later than they already were, so they got in the car anyway. Problem is, about 30 minutes into driving again, the girlfriend's son fell asleep with the slushie in his lap and 'spilled it all over the back seat' of the author's precious car.

The author pulled over, infuriated, and after cleaning up the mess he just went back to driving but wouldn't say a single thing to his girlfriend because he didn't want to fight or argue. The girlfriend later texted him saying that he was in the wrong for refusing to speak to her the rest of the car ride.

What do you think? Was the author justified to keep his thoughts and words to himself, considering how angry he was at the time? Or should he have communicated his anger to his girlfriend and just fought it out with her in the moment, even though her son was in the backseat and would have overheard the whole thing?