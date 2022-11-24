Bride Annuls Marriage After Mother-in-Law 'Freaks Out' Over Wedding Dress

Should a couple ever let their parents come between them?

Planning a wedding is so stressful because there are many moving parts and so many people invested in not only the event itself but also in their interests being recognized for the big day.

With that said, there is nothing more stressful to a bride than a mother-in-law who tries to force her ideas and preferences on the wedding day. This can be enough to cause the wedding to be called off.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a bride ultimately annuls her entire marriage after her mother-in-law has a meltdown over the wedding dress.

A Reddit post published on November 18th, reported on by Soo Kim from Newsweek , has gone viral with 20,400 upvotes and 3,600 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she just recently got married, and things have not been even close to a fairytale since her ‘big day’.

She adds the context that it’s a tradition within her husband's family for brides to wear blush dresses on their wedding day. Though the author appreciates this being a tradition, she respectfully told her in-laws that she would be wearing whatever color she wanted based on whatever was the ‘perfect dress’ for her.

This, however, did not sit well with her mother-in-law who was apparently 'seething' at the fact that the bride wouldn't wear a blush dress. The author even adds that her husband was 'disappointed' in her when she was walking down the aisle and he saw that she chose to wear a white dress.

What is considered a red flag when planning a wedding?

During the reception itself, the mother-in-law pulled the author aside and demanded why her dress was white. The author explained that she talked to the bridal salon, but they couldn't get the dress in blush, so she wore it in white. The mother-in-law was furious that she had broken tradition, and rubbed it in that her son was ‘disappointed’ that she'd walk down the aisle in a white dress.

In light of this situation, the author states that she's since realized she's been in an emotionally abusive relationship with her partner, and is moving forward to get an annulment for her marriage due to the fallout of her decision to wear a white dress to her own wedding.

What do you think? Should every bride have the right to choose the dress that's perfect for her on her big day? Or do some traditions trump personal taste, and out of respect for her in-laws, the author should have found a dress that was in blush?