Man Who Left Wife for ‘Free-Spirited’ Co-Worker Changes Mind, Wants to Return Home

Are some mistakes completely unforgivable?

There's nothing straightforward about navigating a marriage over the decades, and ensuring that both parties are equally investing in the growth of their relationship.

A commitment as strong as a marriage takes an immense amount of willingness to be flexible and grow together. With that said, not everyone believes in this mentality, and may stray in their marriage, which can cause emotional wounds that cannot be overcome .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man leaves his wife for his new co-worker, and years later decides he's made a mistake and wants to get back with his wife.

A Reddit post published on November 12th, reported on by Sophie Lloyd from Newsweek , has gone viral with 12,000 upvotes and 4,000 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that several years ago, he and his wife were happily married for 15 years and had two children together, two daughters between the ages of 12 and 14. The author continues that he was struggling with his mental health during the pandemic, and realizes now that he was suffering from depression. With that said, He blamed all of his negative feelings on his wife.

He became convinced that he was 'stagnant' in his marriage and 'falling out of love' with his wife, when in reality he was suffering from mental health struggles. After returning to the office following lockdown, he began an affair with one of his new colleagues, who he claimed was the opposite of his wife.

The author explains that the coworker he had an affair with, Ana, was ‘happy and free’. She was social and high-spirited, and that is what attracted him to her. For this reason, he started to have an affair with her and after telling his wife he no longer loved her, moved in with Ana within a week.

Is cheating something that can be overlooked in a marriage?

As soon as the wife realized there was an affair, she didn't try to talk her husband out of leaving. However, it didn't take long for the author to regret his decision. He explains that he was so used to being with his daughters every day, and he missed his wife who was his ‘emotional rock’, even as they were navigating their separation.

The author realized just last Christmas upon seeing his wife that he'd never really ‘fallen out of love with her’, and that it was just a ‘dark period’ where his mental health took over that pushed him away.

He is filled with regret over leaving, but it also seems that his wife has moved on. He wants to get back together, especially before the holidays hit, but he notices that his ex-wife is happier these days and he doesn't want to 'disturb her healing' by asking to reunite with her.

What do you think? Should the author be honest with his ex-wife and let her know he wants to get back together, so that they can be a whole family again? Or has he dug his own grave with his actions, and now he has to live with the consequences?