'Pregnant Mistress’ Crashes Funeral of Ex's Deceased Mother

Is it ever okay to announce a pregnancy at someone else’s important event?

When a person discovers they have become pregnant, this realization can go one of two ways . They can either be happy about it, or be upset.

If a pregnancy happens to be unplanned, then the two people who have contributed to this situation need to be equally aware of what's going on so that they can make plans moving forward.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman crashes the funeral of her ex-boyfriend's mom, which publicly announces that she is pregnant with his child.

A Reddit post published on November 14th, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek , has gone viral with 9,700 upvotes in 2,000 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she was in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend after he had first separated from his wife. She got pregnant while they were together, but he eventually decided to leave her and return to his wife and children.

The author then adds that her ex's mom, who she knew long before they started to date, unfortunately, passed away. The author decided to attend the funeral out of respect, even though she hadn't been extended a formal invitation.

She made an effort to sit in the back to avoid attracting any attention. However, her ex-boyfriend's wife saw her, and became infuriated that she was there. She told her to leave immediately as she hadn't been invited to the funeral.

Is there a time and place for announcing a pregnancy?

However, her ex's older brother said that she should stay, and even forced her to sit at the front of the church with the rest of the family. Her ex's children noticed that she was pregnant and asked about it, to the wife's utter embarrassment.

Following the funeral, the author received an angry call from her ex-boyfriend, who shames her for coming to the funeral. He also said that she shouldn't have told his kids about the pregnancy, and needed to stay away from his family moving forward.

What do you think? Was the author just showing her respects by attending her ex-boyfriend's mother's funeral, and didn't mean to stir up drama? Or is the fact that she's pregnant with his child reason enough to create drama, when the point of the event was to honor the life of a woman who had recently passed?