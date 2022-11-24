Dad Forces Daughter to Meet 'New Girlfriend' Against Her Will

Should a child ever be forced to meet their parent’s new partner before they’re ready?

It’s traumatizing for a child to experience the separation of their parents, and can result in mental health struggles as they grow and adapt to the world around them.

That said, most divorced adults will go on to have more relationships and remarry . This can be harder to navigate if there are children involved and they don’t know how to feel about their parents getting back into the dating world.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a father has a new girlfriend, and he’s insistent on introducing his daughter, who isn’t interested in meeting the new woman.

A Reddit post published on November 15, reported on by Lucy Notarantonio from Newsweek , has gone viral with 9,700 upvotes and 4,300 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he’s divorced, and he and his ex-wife had a child together 10 years ago. However, he goes on to say that ‘there’s no way to sugarcoat’ it, but as soon as he was born, he ran off and never saw his daughter as a baby.

He continues that he was ‘never really present in her life’, and ended up getting a divorce from his wife 11 months later. His wife got full custody of their daughter.

The author explains that he got married young, which he calls ‘stupid’, but was hoping that despite this he would be a good dad. Sadly, he ‘chickened out’. He paid child support for 3 years, and then stopped.

Does an absent parent have the right to want to get to know their child?

The author has recently reached out to his ex-wife, telling her that he wants to be involved in his daughter’s life now. His ex, however, told him it was a bad idea. He insists he ‘wants to make things right’, but that he’ll respect his ex's decision.

He indicates that he’s been introduced to his daughter before, but only as a ‘friend’. He adds that he’s been dating a woman for 10 months, and really thinks it could go somewhere. For this reason, he wants to introduce his daughter to his new girlfriend, so that they can all ‘share life together’. The author’s wife labeled this a ‘very bad idea’, but the author doesn’t understand what the big deal is.

What do you think? Does the author have good reasoning to want to be part of his life again, and should absolutely get to introduce his daughter to his new girlfriend? Or does the author barely qualify as a ‘father’, considering he’s been completely absent from his daughter’s life, and wanting to meet her seems selfishly motivated?