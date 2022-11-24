Dad Forces Daughter to Meet 'New Girlfriend' Against Her Will

Gillian Sisley

Should a child ever be forced to meet their parent’s new partner before they’re ready?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eq1Ay_0jL6DxDs00
Photo byGetty Images/UnsplashonUnsplash

It’s traumatizing for a child to experience the separation of their parents, and can result in mental health struggles as they grow and adapt to the world around them.

That said, most divorced adults will go on to have more relationships and remarry. This can be harder to navigate if there are children involved and they don’t know how to feel about their parents getting back into the dating world.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a father has a new girlfriend, and he’s insistent on introducing his daughter, who isn’t interested in meeting the new woman.

Should a child ever be forced to meet their parent’s new partner before they’re ready?

A Reddit post published on November 15, reported on by Lucy Notarantonio from Newsweek, has gone viral with 9,700 upvotes and 4,300 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he’s divorced, and he and his ex-wife had a child together 10 years ago. However, he goes on to say that ‘there’s no way to sugarcoat’ it, but as soon as he was born, he ran off and never saw his daughter as a baby.

He continues that he was ‘never really present in her life’, and ended up getting a divorce from his wife 11 months later. His wife got full custody of their daughter.

The author explains that he got married young, which he calls ‘stupid’, but was hoping that despite this he would be a good dad. Sadly, he ‘chickened out’. He paid child support for 3 years, and then stopped.

Does an absent parent have the right to want to get to know their child?

The author has recently reached out to his ex-wife, telling her that he wants to be involved in his daughter’s life now. His ex, however, told him it was a bad idea. He insists he ‘wants to make things right’, but that he’ll respect his ex's decision.

He indicates that he’s been introduced to his daughter before, but only as a ‘friend’. He adds that he’s been dating a woman for 10 months, and really thinks it could go somewhere. For this reason, he wants to introduce his daughter to his new girlfriend, so that they can all ‘share life together’. The author’s wife labeled this a ‘very bad idea’, but the author doesn’t understand what the big deal is.

What do you think? Does the author have good reasoning to want to be part of his life again, and should absolutely get to introduce his daughter to his new girlfriend? Or does the author barely qualify as a ‘father’, considering he’s been completely absent from his daughter’s life, and wanting to meet her seems selfishly motivated?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Divorce# Children# Parents# Psychology# Social Media

Comments / 0

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships. Check out my Youtube channel where I narrate my most popular stories.

N/A
125516 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

'Diva' Golden Retriever Demands to Have Paws Cleaned After Each Walk

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Sondgeroth on UnsplashonUnsplash. Dogs have a reputation for being cute and cuddly, loyal friends to their owners. This is one of the biggest reasons why a person may choose to either purchase a dog from a breeder or adopt one to add to their household.

Read full story

Man Requests 'Open Marriage' After 15 Years with Wife

Is every marital situation acceptable, as long as it’s consensually agreed upon?. Photo byPhoto by mari lezhava on UnsplashonUnsplash. Marriages come in all shapes and sizes, and they will look completely different from one couple to another. Every marriage is unique, because every person is unique.

Read full story

Man Refuses to Spend Christmas with Father Until He 'Refills' College Fund

Should children ever feel entitled to their parent’s wealth?. Anyone who is looking to get further education either in college or university needs to be prepared to take on an incredible amount of loans to facilitate such a dream.

Read full story
8 comments

18-Year-Old Horrified After Stepmom Tells Her She's 'Lucky' to Be Treated as Equal

Should stepchildren be treated the same as biological children?. Photo byPhoto by Gerardo Marrufo on UnsplashonUnsplash. There's no one size fits all manual on how to be the best step-parent, and how to successfully blend two different families together as one.

Read full story
143 comments

Man Furious After Wife Insists on Wearing ‘Wedding Dress’ to Cousin's Wedding

Weddings are a strange affair that often come with many rules that are sometimes hard to follow. Whether it's traditions or based on cultural preferences, there are a lot of little details that the average person can stumble on.

Read full story
37 comments

New Mom Furious After Friend Tells Her to Leave Baby at Home

Should parents always bring their babies with them, wherever they go?. Photo byPhoto by Lydia Winters on UnsplashonUnsplash. There's a lot of adapting that comes along with having a newborn child. Understandably, because the baby can't look after themselves, an adult has to be supervising them at all times.

Read full story
78 comments

19-Year-Old Devastated After Brother-in-Law Tells Her He 'Never Liked Her'

Is it ever acceptable to be honest if you don’t like someone?. It isn't always easy to get along with family. In fact, just about every person can indicate one relationship within their familial circle that is a challenge for them.

Read full story
72 comments

Woman Dumps 'Overprotective Dad' After Jealousy Over 11-Year-Old Daughter

Is there such a thing as being too protective as a parent?. There's no one-size-fits-all when it comes to parenting a child, and depending on the child's personality and the values of a parent, parenting styles can differ immensely from one to the other.

Read full story
1 comments

Dad of 3 Blasted for Leaving Family with $100 for Christmas After Plans to Attend World Cup

With Christmas just around the corner, many families are preparing to host Christmas events and also collect gifts to give to one another on the big day. Christmas is no small affair, and for a lot of families, it's a very expensive event. It's not uncommon for most families to budget early in the year so that they don't fall into debt during the Christmas season.

Read full story
76 comments

Woman Enraged After Brother Spends Thanksgiving with Her Ex-Husband

Photo byPhoto by Donovan Grabowski on UnsplashonUnsplash. When there is a divorce in the family, it makes things really messy and complicated. It's not just the couple who are separating that it affects, but also all of the other relationships that were made along the way.

Read full story
63 comments

Man Drinks Beer to Avoid Babysitting After Being Tricked by Family

Should you ever force someone else to look after your kids?. There are times when childcare can be a logistical nightmare. Still, a parent needs a break now and again, so alternative childcare plans are necessary from time to time.

Read full story
72 comments

Stepdad Refuses to Fund Education for Daughter After She Decides to Become Doctor

Is it a parent’s responsibility to finance their child’s higher education?. As the cost of living grows, so does the cost of higher education at universities and colleges around the world. This is especially a notable issue in the United States, where higher education fees are astronomical.

Read full story
147 comments
New York City, NY

Epic Thanksgiving Feast Served by Strangers on New York Subway

A spontaneous festive spread served on New York’s underground delights the internet. Traditionally speaking, Thanksgiving dinners are usually hosted by family and loved ones, and served to those we hold near and dearest.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman Furious After Boyfriend Gives 'Silent Treatment' Over Spilled Drink

Is the ‘silent treatment’ ever a reasonable way to address conflict?. Conflict is going to exist in any place where human beings are in relationship, so there's no avoiding this reality. The important thing is dealing with conflict in a healthy and mature way.

Read full story
51 comments

Mom Kicks 'Bully' Niece Out After Mistreatment of Teen-Mom

Is it ever justified for an adult to bully a minor?. It's not uncommon for young people to experience bullying in their childhood, especially when they're in their formative growing years as early adolescents.

Read full story
84 comments

Woman Terrified After 'Creepy' Notes are Left on Car [PHOTO]

Is it ever okay to leave anonymous presents for another person?. Photo byPhoto by Jaroslav Devia on UnsplashonUnsplash. In a time where harassment in the workplace is taken more seriously than ever before, people have to be extra careful about their actions to ensure they don't land themselves in hot water.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman Skips Thanksgiving to Avoid Being 'Free Babysitter'

Should anyone ever be forced to care for young children if they don’t want to?. Photo byPhoto by Anastasia Nelen on UnsplashonUnsplash. There are a lot of reasons why a person may want to avoid celebrating the holidays with family members. This list can include being badgered by family, asked incessant questions, or even used as free child care for the children at the event.

Read full story
131 comments

Man Refuses to Spend Thanksgiving with 'Entire Family' After Constant Put-Downs

Should major holidays always be spent with extended family. Holidays can be a rather contentious thing, between all of the work it takes to make a holiday celebration happen, as well as navigating what are often some complex family relationships along the way.

Read full story
168 comments

Mother Furious After 16-Year-Old 'Ruins Christmas' by Choosing to Visit Dad

Should a child always be with their mother on Christmas?. With the holidays coming up, it's only expected that a lot of family drama and conflict is going to arise. The holidays seem to be a magnet for these sorts of issues.

Read full story
101 comments

Man Accused of 'Cheating' by Co-Workers to Get Dream Promotion

Is hustling harder than your co-workers considered ‘cheating’?. Building a successful career for oneself takes several ingredients to make it happen, including determination, hard work, and a whole lot of grit.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy