Woman Devastated After Learning Sister is Pregnant

Is it ever wrong to sensor your own milestones for someone else’s benefit?

There are plenty of milestones in life to get excited about, and really, milestones tend to be one of the driving factors that move people ahead to pursue their goals.

One such milestone is if a person decides to start a family , and thus work towards getting pregnant or adopting a child through other means. However, not everyone can successfully carry a child to term, with 1 in 5 women suffering from infertility .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman announces her recent pregnancy to family, and a couple in the room who struggles with infertility are deeply offended by it.

Is it ever wrong to sensor your own milestones for someone else’s benefit?

A Reddit post published on November 11, reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek , has gone viral with 13,300 upvotes and 5,200 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she’s married, and she and her husband have been struggling to get pregnant for some time now. They’ve been getting fertility treatments, and have been trying to have a baby since 2017.

She continues that her husband is ‘absolutely devastated’ because he’s always wanted to be a father. For this very reason, her husband is ‘super sensitive’ to the topic of fertility and pregnancy.

She then adds that they were recently at dinner with the author’s side of the family when her sister and brother-in-law announced that they were expecting. While the rest of the family was ‘thrilled’ for them, the author’s husband was ‘furious’. He pushed his chair back and walked out.

Is someone else’s fertility issues everyone else’s problem?

In the aftermath, the author called her sister ‘insensitive and cruel’ to make such an announcement in front of her and her husband. Her mother then asked her to leave the home.

Later that day, the author’s parents told her that she ‘reacted poorly’ to her sister’s news, and should ‘apologize’ on the couple’s behalf, after the scene they made in ‘her home’.

What do you think? Are the author and her husband justified to be so offended by her sister’s pregnancy announcement, considering their fertility struggles? Or is it possible for multiple realities to exist at once, and while people can empathize with their fertility struggles, it’s unreasonable for the couple to expect everyone else to pause their lives for herself and her husband’s feelings?