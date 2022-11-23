'Selfish' Son Refuses to Return Engagement Ring to ‘Tacky & Rude’ Mother

It is ever okay to withhold something someone loaned as a gift?

When it comes to another individual’s personal belongings, nobody else is entitled to them, despite how justified they may feel. An area where this sort of entitlement may come into play is with family heirlooms .

Other than heirlooms being distributed based on the passing of a loved one, it’s also not uncommon for family members to offer an heirloom so that someone in a younger generation can propose to their significant other.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a son is given his mother’s engagement ring to propose to his girlfriend, but he changes his mind and then refuses to return the ring.

A Reddit post published on November 18 has gone viral.

The author begins his post by explaining that he was with his now-ex-fiancee, Mela, for seven years, and that she spent the entire time they were together being ‘obsessed with marriage’. He uses the example that Mela had a Pinterest account dedicated to pinning ‘wedding inspired’ posts, and that she started asking the author if he was planning to propose after they’d been together 4 years.

The author then explains that she started to ‘outright say she wanted to get married’, and would give him ideas of how he could propose and such. He said he wasn’t sure if marriage ‘was for him’, so while he admitted he loved her, he said he would ‘think about it’.

Mela finally gave the author the ultimatum of needing to get married, or they break up. The author refused to promise marriage, so they broke up. However, after they split, the author realized he ‘wanted her in his life’, so he decided to propose. He adds that his mom had given him her engagement ring a year prior, a year before he decided to propose to Mela.

When is it too long to wait before proposing to a significant other?

That said, soon after popping the question, the author ‘started getting second thoughts’ again, and he and Mela got into a huge fight. They broke up yet again, and Mela returned the ring to him. Since then, Mela has found a new partner she is soon going to marry, and the author’s mom was invited to the wedding because Mela and the author’s mom were close.

The author’s mom then asked him for the engagement ring back so she could wear it to the wedding, but he refused to return it, claiming ‘it is his now’. His father, who made the engagement ring by hand, is telling the author he’s ‘selfish’, and his mother is very upset. Other family members are also emailing him saying he’s a horrible person for refusing to give his mother’s engagement ring back to her.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to keep his mom’s engagement ring, since she handed it over to him, to begin with? Or is he selfish to think the engagement ring belongs to him, especially as the proposal fell through, and his father made the ring for his mom by hand?