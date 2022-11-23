'Entitled' Parents Demand Friends Fund Vacation for Child

Should funding someone else’s kid ever be expected of a fellow parent?

It’s expensive to raise children, there’s no question about it. Data shows that the average parent will spend $300,000 USD on just one child from birth to the time they’re 18 years old.

With that in mind, these financial realities can be a little too high for some parents , especially when it comes to funding luxuries such as traveling and extracurriculars.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a group of couples are headed off on vacation, and one of the couples insists on their daughter joining, and expects everyone else to foot the bill for the addition.

A Reddit post reported on by Matt Keeley from Newsweek has gone viral with 9,600 upvotes and 1,600 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she and her husband, as well as two other couples, go on an annual vacation each year to ‘reconnect and decompress’. While all the couples have children, they leave the kids at home.

This year, the three couples planned to go to a spot where there are a lot of seashells. A 12-year-old daughter of one of the pairings loves seashells and begged her parents to let her go.

The two other couples weren’t stoked about the idea, but they went ahead and agreed to it. They eventually found a 3-bedroom spot, with one of the rooms holding two queen-sized beds, which the author though would be a perfect fit. However, the parents of the 12-year-old were completely against this arrangement.

Is it reasonable to expect other people to be forced to put up with your own kids?

The parents of the 12-year-old refused the bedroom with two beds in it, because they wanted ‘alone time’ on their vacation. So, they offered another property with 4 bedrooms so that their daughter could have her own room too. This property was significantly ‘more expensive’, and thus the author and her husband told the parents they would need to ‘pay extra’ for the additional room.

The parents were horrified to be asked such a thing, and then accused the other two couples of ‘burdening them financially because they want to give their daughter an experience’. The author and her husband don’t think they should have to pay extra for the addition of a child, whereas the other couple is encouraging the author to just pay the extra amount to ‘keep the peace’.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to refuse to pay more for her vacation so that an unwelcomed child can join? Or is it just mean to expect the parents to fund their own child’s vacation, and the other couples should help out their friends and front the cost?