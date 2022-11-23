'Bratty' 12-Year-Old Refuses to Share Room with 'Smelly' Grandma

Should kids ever be forced to share space with family members they’re not comfortable with?

While the average person gets to go through life making conscious choices for themselves, there are certain things they won’t get any say in. One of the major ones is who they share DNA with.

An individual can have a lot of valid reasons why they may not get along with family members, or even why they avoid spending any time with family, to begin with.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a boy makes a scene about having to share his bedroom with his grandmother, who he claims is ‘stinky’.

Should kids ever be forced to share space with family members they’re not comfortable with?

A Reddit post reported on by Matt Keeley from Newsweek has gone viral with 16,600 upvotes and 5,300 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is a mom of two children, and she and her husband bought a 3-bedroom house a few years ago. They took the master, while their two kids, 12 and 10 at the time, each got their own room.

The children were given a choice between two bedrooms–a smaller one, and a bigger one. The child who agreed to the bigger one got that room under the one condition that when family visited they would stay with the child in the big room.

The author was surprised that their daughter chose the smaller room, and her son seemed pleased with the big one. Both children seemed ‘happy with the choice’. She also clarifies that family rarely visits, so sharing a room isn’t common.

Should a deal always be held up to teach a child a lesson?

Several years later, the original bargain needed to be held up. The author’s mom was coming to visit for a 4-day weekend. As soon as the author mentioned this to her now 12-year-old son, he ‘threw a fit’ and was refusing to share a bedroom with his grandmother because she ‘smells funny’. The author then offered that the son could sleep on the air mattress in any room in the house he wanted. He still refused that offer.

The author’s mom is 83-years-old, so she refuses to put her on an air mattress, and the couple needs their own bed because her husband has a bad back. Her husband is now telling the author she’s being cruel by trying to force their son to give up his room—despite the agreement made—and says the author’s mom should stay in a hotel instead, even though the grandmother can’t afford it.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to hold up the deal she made with her son to share his room when family visits, since he got the big room? Or Is she in the wrong to try and force a child out of their own bedroom, even though they made an agreement when the house was first bought?