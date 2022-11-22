Mother Skips Daughter's School Trip for Autistic Son's Play

When does favoritism between children go too far?

Photo by Getty Images/Unsplash on Unsplash

Being a parent is a full-time job, and comes with a wide variety of requirements and responsibilities , many of which a person doesn’t anticipate before actually having children.

This already long list of responsibilities can increase if a child is neurodivergent, and requires more adaptations and flexibility than is normally required.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother backs out of one child’s school trip to attend another’s play.

When does favoritism between children go too far?

A Reddit post reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek has gone viral with 9,500 upvotes and 3,100 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is a mother of two kids, with her oldest daughter being neurotypical, while her youngest son is neurodivergent. He has severe autism and is nonverbal.

She continues that she is a ‘room mother’ in her daughter’s schoolroom, which means that she will be a chaperone for school field trips and such.

She signed on to attend a school trip with her daughter’s class recently, but a recent schedule conflict has caused issues in the household.

Should neurodivergent children take priority over neurotypical ones?

The author was recently informed that her autistic son has a school play on the same day as the field trip. The author adds that her son is high needs, and because his regular teacher is on maternity leave, he has a substitute who forgot to tell the author about the play.

She’s ultimately decided to attend the school play, because she feels if she is not there, ‘her son won’t understand why and will be inconsolable’. Her daughter, however, is infuriated with her mom for canceling on the field trip, no matter how much the author ‘tries to explain’ herself. She’s promised to ‘make it up to her daughter as soon as possible’, but the daughter is ‘too upset’ to hear her out.

What do you think? Did the author make the right decision to cancel on chaperoning the field trip to attend the school play instead, since her son is higher needs? Or is this likely one incident that shows a pattern of the author treating her daughter as an afterthought, thus raising the issue of clear favoritism?