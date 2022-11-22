Woman Changes Name of Adopted Baby After Learning Who Name Comes From

Is it ever okay to rename an adopted baby?

Pregnancy comes along with a lot of adaptations, and can often cause plenty of unpleasant realities for the person carrying a pregnancy to term. And during that process, the person carrying the pregnancy bonds with the baby within them .

That said, at times a person has to make the incredibly difficult decision to put their baby up for adoption because they cannot support the child or give them the future they deserve.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman adopts a baby, and chooses to change their name after learning the child was named after an uncle who passed away.

A Reddit post reported on by Matt Keeley from Newsweek has gone viral with 11,700 upvotes and 2,100 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her husband’s cousin, Sue, had a son named Davey. Sue and her partner, John, suffered from addiction issues, and for that very reason, they were forced to be admitted to a rehabilitation facility.

Because of this setup, the author and her husband became temporary guardians of Davey while his parents were meant to be undergoing recovery, as per the safety plan put in place by CPS. The ultimate plan was meant to allow for the reintegration of Davey back into his parents’ custody.

However, the author clarifies that Sue and John never actually entered rehab, and didn’t see their son for the first 2 months of Davey living with the author, nor did they pay any child support. For this reason, the author and her husband officially adopted Davey after two years of guardianship.

Who should have a say over a child’s legal name?

The author continues that their baby’s given name was ‘Steven David’, but they always used his middle name rather than his first. She explains that Davey's first name came from John’s deceased brother, who passed from an overdose while partying with John and Sue. ‘David’ came from Sue’s grandfather.

The couple ultimately decided to legally change Davey’s name to ‘David Owen’, Owen being the name of the author’s grandfather who loves Davey ‘as his own grandchild’. She continues that after the name change, John’s family found out and ‘blew up’ at the author via social media, accusing her of being a ‘babythief’, and only being a ‘babysitter’ to Davey.

The author clapped back that she wanted ‘HER son’ named after ‘good men’, rather than a man who was ‘a stain on the world and was defrauding the government for benefits and stealing from everyone’. Her husband agreed entirely with the name change, but feels she went too far with her comments on social media.

What do you think? Was the author entirely within her right to change her adopted son’s name, considering where the inspiration for his given name came from? Or was she uncalled for to say what she did on social media, and it was never her place to change Davey’s legal name?