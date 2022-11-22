'Selfish' Boyfriend Refuses to Let Girlfriend Break Lease to Care for Sick Grandmother

How much should a person be legally bound to their partner?

The economy is not exactly in a good spot, especially for young people trying to make their mark in their careers , after finishing school and being ready to start their independent lives.

Most young people cannot afford to live on their own, and for that reason, a majority of them live with either partners or roommates so that they can live independently to some capacity.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man refuses to let his girlfriend out of their shared lease, and feel justified for it.

How much should a person be legally bound to their partner?

A Reddit post published on November 9, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with 7,800 upvotes and 3,000 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he currently lives with his girlfriend, and has been for 5 months now. It’s been going well, and he doesn’t want anything to change.

However, he tragically adds that his girlfriend’s grandmother fell, and is now requiring care, but can’t afford it on her own. The girlfriend wants to move in with her grandmother to help with her care, so she asked the author to let her out of their shared lease.

The author made it clear that he cannot afford to live alone, so his partner suggested that he find another roommate to offset the living costs. But he outright refused this request.

When should a person put their partner above themselves?

The author adds that he ‘doesn’t want to live with a roommate anymore’, so he feels his girlfriend should keep paying for her portion of the apartment, since she’s going to be living with her grandmother for free.

The author has gone out of his way to tell their landlord that he will not be letting his girlfriend out of the lease, and now she’s threatening to ‘break up with him’. He doesn’t feel it’s ‘fair’ to have to be ‘stuck with a stranger’ again, so he refuses to do so.

What do you think? Is the author totally justified to insist that his girlfriend keep paying for her half of the rent, since he doesn’t want to live with a stranger? Or is he being completely heartless to refuse to let his girlfriend out of the lease, even though she wants to move out so she can care for her ailing grandmother?