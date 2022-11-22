‘Disrespectful’ Woman Furious After Parents of Boyfriend Tell Her to 'Be Quiet' at Dinner

Should women be seen, rather than heard?

Dating in today’s world is no walk in the park. If it was easy to find a life partner , many more people who want to be coupled up would have a partner. Dating, in essence, is complicated .

And to complicate matters even further, when a person chooses to date someone else, they also invite family members of their partners into their lives . They may not always get along off the bat.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman is told to ‘be quiet’ by her boyfriend’s parents, and walks out of the restaurant because of it, causing massive conflict in her relationship.

A Reddit post published on November 13, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek , has gone viral with 23,000 upvotes and 3,800 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she’s in her early 20s, and has been dating her boyfriend for a year now. She expressed that they had been getting on great, up until a recent encounter with her boyfriend’s parents.

The author explains that she met the parents and her boyfriend’s 16-year-old brother at a restaurant, and it was her first time meeting them. They were all getting along ‘really well’, up until the food arrived.

She explains that they said a ‘quick’ prayer, and her boyfriend’s dad ended the prayer with ‘let us dig and let the food keep us quiet’. The author just thought this was an expression, but soon learned that his words were more literal than anything else.

The author explains that she dug into her food, and made pleasant conversation by complimenting her dish. The 16-year-old brother ‘looked surprised’, and the father ‘shushed her’ in an ‘aggressive manner’. He then repeated, ‘Let the food keep us quiet’. The author initially apologized, because she thought she must have had food in her mouth when she spoke.

Is it rude to chat over a meal?

The author described the entire meal as ‘super awkward and weird’, with her boyfriend’s mom also ‘shushing’ her when she tried to strike up another conversation. The author then started to ‘giggle’ at the ‘awkward silence’ of it all. The parents called her out for being ‘disrespectful’ and for not appreciating ‘how their household works’.

They gave her the ultimatum that she either respect their ‘quiet’ rule, or she could ‘eat alone in the kitchen’. At that, the author thanked them for the meal, got up, and left. Her boyfriend later ‘scolded’ her for walking out of the restaurant and gravely insulting his parents.

What do you think? Did the author make the right move to get up and walk out of the restaurant after she was told to ‘be quiet’ during dinner? Or was she indeed being disrespectful of the family by not following their dinner rule, and then getting up and leaving?