Man Horrified After Partner Gives Gifts to 'Affair Baby'

Should people hold the mistakes of parents against their children?

Human beings aren’t perfect, and are inevitably going to make mistakes . This doesn’t stop just because someone chooses to become a parent—instead, their mistakes could negatively affect their children in harmful ways.

While everyone is allowed to make mistakes, there are certain ones that are more damaging than others , and can be avoided before they cause trauma to others.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man is infuriated that his partner gives gifts to an expectant woman, and is furious about it.

Should people hold the mistakes of parents against their children?

A Reddit post published November 14, reported on by Lucy Notarantonio from Newsweek , has gone viral with 5,400 upvotes and 2,300 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her spouse is currently furious with her, because of how supportive she’s been about a newborn child that will soon be entering the world.

She continues that her sister-in-law was married, but the sister-in-law’s husband then had an affair with the author’s cousin, completely destroying the marriage. That affair also resulted in the author’s cousin getting pregnant. She is 7 months along and soon expecting a baby.

The author goes on to explain that she ‘found out [about the affair] a few days before everything was exposed’, and didn’t immediately tell her husband’s family. For that reason, her brother-in-law ‘threw the author under the bus’, shifting some blame for his affair onto her, which now has her on ‘thin ice’ with her husband and in-laws.

Where is the line between a mistake and a choice?

The author continues by explaining that she and her cousin ‘don’t have a lot of family’, so she won’t have much ‘help’ from anyone. She also adds that her cousin ‘isn’t in a good financial situation’.

Because of this, the author bought ‘a few things’ for her cousin to help out. Her husband found out about this, and he’s absolutely furious with the author, stating that he wants her to return everything and ‘not help her after what she did to his sister’. The author understands he’s angry, but if she doesn't help out her cousin, no one will, and the baby will be the one to suffer for it.

What do you think? Is the author completely justified to buy a few things to help out her cousin, even though the cousin played a part in breaking up her sister-in-law’s marriage? Or should she never speak to her cousin ever again after committing such a significant betrayal against her husband’s family?