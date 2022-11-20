Woman Calls Cops on Aunt After She Steals Car Without Permission

Is it ever justified to call the authorities on family members?

When we consider doing something as worrisome as calling the police over a legal matter or if a crime was committed , we usually imagine the perpetrator being a complete stranger.

The reality is, people are just as likely to be victimized by someone they know personally, and not just by strangers. In such a case, it can be difficult to make the choice of calling the authorities on a person they know .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman calls the police on her aunt, after she took her car without permission.

A Reddit post published on November 14, reported on by Lucy Notorantonio from Newsweek , has gone viral with 8,500 upvotes and close to 1,000 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her mom recently passed away, and ever since her father moved in with her. That said, her dad has gotten into the habit of lending the author’s car out to her aunt without permission.

She further explains that she assumes her father is depressed, and that without thinking clearly about it, will lend out her car on a whim because he assumes she doesn’t need it. This became an issue very quickly. Though the author works from home, she will also meet clients for lunches and meetings on occassion, and will use her car in those cases.

She adds that her father does have his own car—a full-sized truck—that he could lend out instead. But the aunt isn’t comfortable driving the truck, and prefers the author’s car instead. Though her father encouraged her to lend it out, because ‘family helps family’, the author still refused, and even spoke with her aunt directly telling her to ‘not borrow her car anymore’.

When does generosity become a crime?

Unfortunately, the pair didn’t listen. She explains that she recently had a client meeting, but when she set off to leave, her father had ‘trapped her car in’ by parking his own truck in front of the garage. The author had to call an uber, and was almost late for the meeting. When she returned, her car was gone, though her father’s truck was still in the driveway. She’d learned that her aunt ‘needed the car for appointments’.

This crossed the line for the author, and she told her dad that he had to ‘move out’ for actively trying to sabotage her job. He ‘cried and said he was sorry’, promising to not do it again. But inevitably, it did happen again. And so, the author called the police and reported her car missing. The aunt was pulled over and charged, and family has since told the author that her aunt is ‘traumatized’ from the incident. The author dropped the charges but refused to apologize for reporting her car as stolen and getting her aunt in trouble.

What do you think? Did the author make a fair call to report her car stolen, even though she knew her aunt was the one who had it? Or did she go too far by having her aunt pulled over and charged by police, and she should have gone about things another way?