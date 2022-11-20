Woman Criticized for Cooking 'Favorite Dish' Boyfriend Despises

Should compromising between a couple extend to food preferences?

A reality of being in a romantic relationship is that somewhere along the line, compromise is going to have to take place . This is inevitable because each and every person is unique.

And when it comes to the uniqueness of human beings, a person’s food preferences fall right into that territory . Cilantro, for example, tastes delicious to some, while it tastes like soap to others, which is partially affected by genetics.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman cooks a meal that her boyfriend absolutely despises, but feels justified in regularly forcing the dish on him.

A Reddit post reported on by Matt Keeley from Newsweek has gone viral with 5,200 upvotes and 2,300 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she lives with her boyfriend, and a massive issue has resulted between the two based on a highly controversial topic—food.

She is 30 and recently moved in with her partner. They agreed to split all chores down the middle, from cleaning to cooking. They swap their cooking duties, with her cooking one night, and her boyfriend cooking the next.

However, she explains that the conflict between the couple is ‘something pretty small that's kind of blowing up’. She has a favorite dish—chicken and mushroom pasta—but the problem is, her boyfriend hates the flavor of all mushrooms.

She clarifies that her boyfriend isn’t at all allergic to mushrooms, but just hates the taste. While he’ll ‘eat it when he has to’, he chooses to avoid it. The author, on the other hand, will put mushrooms in whatever she can, because she loves them.

The author claims that she doesn’t make the chicken and pasta dish ‘every time’ it’s her turn to cook, and has reduced making it to ‘once or twice a week’. Her boyfriend will often eat a small portion, and then cook himself something else. When she most recently made it, her boyfriend was ‘kind of mad’ that she cooked it again, and told her to ‘make something else’ when it’s her turn to cook.

He then suggested she put a portion of the dish aside without mushrooms for him, and then add them for herself, but she refused to do so. She also clarifies that her boyfriend ‘doesn’t cook any dishes that she hates’.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to cook whatever she wants when it’s her turn to cook, and to force that choice on her partner? Or is she being cruel by not putting some pasta and chicken aside for him, so that he can also enjoy the meal, especially as he goes out of his way to not cook meals she hates?