19-Year-Old Refuses to Fund Brother's Surgery Over Cat's Health

Is a pet’s life ever more important than a human’s life?

When it comes to happiness in life, many will agree that pets enhance one’s quality of life in a significant way . This being one of the reasons so many people decided to get pets during the pandemic.

And this isn’t just hearsay, it’s also proven by science. Data shows that pets increase serotonin levels in their owners, helping to increase overall well-being and reduce loneliness.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a teen refuses to help pay for his older brother’s surgery, rather opting to ensure his cat is healthy instead.

Is a pet’s life ever more important than a human’s life?

A Reddit post published on November 7, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek , has gone viral with 4,900 upvotes and 400 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he lives with his parents, his older brother, and the family cat. While the author doesn’t have a great relationship with his brother, he loves the family pet like a family member itself.

He goes on to add that his brother bullied him most of his upbringing, thus the reason they’re not exactly close to this day. The bullying would happen when their parents weren’t in the room, and it involved insulting the author and hitting him. He defines the treatment as ‘cruel’.

When the parents found out that their eldest was bullying their youngest, they told the author that the brother was ‘playing’ and ‘didn’t know his own strength. They entirely brushed the bullying off as nothing.

Is it ever okay to let one child bully another?

That said, the author’s brother recently broke his leg while playing football, and is now in need of surgery. The parents came to their youngest and asked him to ‘help’ pay for the surgery so that his brother can be well again.

The author refused, stating that he is saving up for university, as well as caring for his pet cat. His brother ultimately called him ‘heartless’ for not being willing to help, feeling his overall health is more important than that of a pet cat.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to hold onto his savings for both his university education, and the health of his pet cat? Or is this absolutely ridiculous, and a family member's health trumps everything at the end of the day?