Man Refuses to Remove Kissing Picture from Home After It Offends Guest

Should a homeowner always go above and beyond to accommodate guests?

As the saying goes, ‘home is where the heart is’, and that’s exactly why most people put a lot of intention into making their home comfortable . Whether this is through decorating, personal touches, and the like.

A person takes a lot of pride in their home , but not every person is going to resonate with the aesthetic of another individual, or home.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a guest demands that a homeowner change something in their home to make the guest more comfortable.

A Reddit post reported on by Matt Keeley from Newsweek has gone viral with 17,700 upvotes and 7,700 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he and his wife recently had to move out of their apartment two months ago, and due to this they moved in with his parents. However, the author’s wife and his mother weren’t getting along, and ‘issues began to arise’.

As a result, the two moved in instead with their author’s best friend of 10 years, Anthony. The author refers to him as ‘his brother’, stating that the two have a ‘strong bond’. In the meantime, the author is trying to save up money so he and his wife can get a new place.

Anthony’s wife was also away visiting family, so he was even more inclined to let his best friend stay. With that said, issues still began to arise between Anthony and the author’s wife.

When does a guest overstep?

The author explains that his wife grew up in a ‘conservative household’, and for that reason, she can ‘be a bit much’. Some examples were that she ‘freaked out’ when she accidentally drank from Anthony’s glass. But things really escalated when the author’s wife walked by a picture of Anthony and his spouse kissing on their wedding day. She claimed it made her ‘uncomfortable’, and wanted Anthony to take the picture down.

Though Anthony was ‘super understanding’ about many other things, he refused to take the sentimental photo down. The author’s wife then went ‘bonkers’, refusing to leave her room until the picture was taken down. The author feels Anthony should be more accommodating to his guests, while Anthony feels that the author and his wife are overstepping by making such a demand in a home that doesn’t belong to them.

What do you think? Are the author and his wife completely out of line to demand their host, who is doing them a massive favor, redecorate his home to suit them? Or is their request really not all that bad, and Anthony is just being difficult for no reason, making an issue out of nothing?