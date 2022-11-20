Man Ditches Wife's 30th Birthday Party for Friend's Wedding

Should a person ever choose their friend over their spouse?

In life, there are a series of large milestones that the average person will experience . These milestones can include graduating, getting married, having a child, and much more.

In general, when a person experiences a significant milestone, they like to celebrate with loved ones . The closer the loved one, the more special it can be to celebrate with them.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man chooses to attend his best friend’s wedding rather than his wife’s 30th birthday party, and she’s furious about it.

A Reddit post published on November 10, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek , has gone viral with 9,600 upvotes and 1,800 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that his wife is about to turn 30, and she has been planning her birthday party for some time now. She’s very excited about celebrating the event with her friends and family.

With that said, he states that ‘unfortunately’ the author’s best friend also scheduled his wedding during the same evening as his wife’s 30th birthday. The author explains that, while faced with the choice, he ultimately decided to attend his best friend's wedding instead.

His reasoning for this decision is that he is ‘very close’ with his best friend, and also ‘doesn’t get along’ with his wife’s family members.

What’s more important, a wedding or a birthday party?

The author is pleased with his decision, but his wife, on the other hand, is very upset with her husband over his choice. She’s demanding that he go to her birthday instead of the wedding, while he feels that he’s ‘already made a commitment’ to his best friend.

The author also indicates that his wife’s birthday party has been ‘planned for months’, while his best friend’s wedding invite just went out last week.

What do you think? Is the author in the right to attend the wedding rather than his wife’s party, since birthdays come by each year, and weddings are often once-in-a-lifetime? Or is he absolutely wrong to skip out on his wife’s party, which was planned for months, over a last-minute invite to a wedding?