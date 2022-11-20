Father Refuses to Fund Vacation for Polyamorous Partners of Stepson

Should parents always be willing to pay for the partners of their child?

After going through a separation from a spouse, it’s common for divorcees to remarry later in life . It’s also likely that the person they remarry will have children.

Becoming a stepparent isn’t something that someone should do without seriously considering the realities and complications that come along with blending a new family together.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man is taking his family on vacation, and he refuses to pay for his son’s multiple partners to come along too.

A Reddit post published on November 9, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek , has gone viral with 6,800 upvotes and 1,200 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he got married to his current wife when her son was just 1 year old, and has been a predominant father figure in his life. He’s been there for him in every way from the time he was a child—funded his lifestyle, bought him his first car, and also paid for his education.

He also adds that he’s been planning to take his family to Hawaii for vacation, in order to renew his vows for his 25th anniversary with his wife. It’s taken an incredible 10 years to save up for the trip and ‘do this for his wife’.

The author goes on to explain that he has a 28-year-old daughter from a previous marriage, and a 21-year-old with his current wife as well. He’s invited the boyfriends of both daughters to come along to Hawaii. The thing is, his stepson lives a polyamorous lifestyle with one woman and two men. The stepson wants the author to pay for all four of them to go.

Is it a parent’s job to fund another person’s lifestyle choices?

The author explains that he loves his stepson like his own, and feels that ‘his love life is none of his business’. When the stepson asked the author to pay for his three partners, the author told him ‘to pick one’. He doesn’t care if it’s his girlfriend or one of his boyfriends, it just has to be one of the partners.

He also offered the possibility of paying for two of the plane tickets and one hotel room, and if his stepson wanted to have his other two partners to be present, he could figure out with them how to get them there. The stepson then called his stepdad ‘cheap’, and accused him of ‘excluding him because of how he lives’. After the author refused, his stepson told him he would no longer be coming for the vow renewal, but still demanded that he get the money that ‘would have been spent on the plane tickets and hotel’.

What do you think? Is the author being absolutely exclusionary by refusing to pay for all three of his stepson’s partners? Or was what the author offered completely fair, and his stepson is acting entitled and greedy with his demands?