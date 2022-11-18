New Mom Furious After 'Rude' Stranger Moves Tables to Avoid Crying Baby

Gillian Sisley

Is it possible to offend a baby?

Photo by Katie Smith on Unsplash

Babies are a real handful, and taking care of a baby is not for the faint of heart. Some unpleasant realities of babies are that they scream, cry, wet themselves, and create plenty of discharge.

And though parents sign up for all of these rather unpleasant smells and sounds, other people in the world haven’t signed up for such things.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a new mom is deeply offended when a complete stranger relocates somewhere else in a public area to avoid the mom’s wailing infant.

A Reddit post published on November 7, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek, has gone viral with 7,800 upvotes and 1,500 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that she and her husband recently went out to dinner for the first time since their newborn child was born. While it is her second baby, it’s her husband’s first child, so there’s a lot of new territory to navigate. They hired a babysitter to look after their child.

As they were sitting down at the restaurant, another couple walked in and sat right next to them, with their own baby in a stroller. The baby soon began to cry, and though the mom did the best she could to get the child to stop, the newborn persisted.

The author immediately wanted to leave, but because they had already ordered their food, she instead went to their waiter and asked to be moved to the other side of the restaurant. The waiter asked if everything was okay, and the author just clarified that it was her first time out since having her baby, and they ‘didn't feel like spending their evening next to someone else's crying baby’.

Does not liking the sound of a baby crying make you a bad person?

The waiter was very kind to the author, and quickly went ahead to move her and her husband. Another couple in the area did the same thing. With that said, the mom of the crying baby overheard what the author said, and got upset, calling the author a rather rude name.

She then started arguing with the author, telling her that she ‘probably doesn’t have kids, and that babies are also people’. She lectured the author about needing to ‘accept’ that babies cry, and that it is what it is. The author replied that the mother of the crying child could instead go home to eat there and let the baby sleep so that ‘everyone else there could enjoy their meals’.

What do you think? Should the author be more empathetic to the new mom’s situation, and just deal with the crying baby, since she has one of her own? Or is it completely understandable that the author wouldn’t want to sit next to a crying baby for her first meal out since giving birth, and the new mom needs to realize that her baby isn’t the most important person in the room?

