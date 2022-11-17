Woman Horrified After Overhearing Husband Say She 'Does Nothing All Day'

Is being a stay-at-home parent a ‘real’ job?

Emotional labor is becoming talked about more often these days, primarily as an effort to further gender equality and highlight the numerous ways that women are not recognized for the work they do in heterosexual relationships.

Emotional labor qualifies as all of the invisible to-dos and tasks that take energy , but don’t have physical evidence to show for the task that’s been done. For this reason, it goes unnoticed by partners who are not educated on what emotional labor entails.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man tells his friends that his stay-at-home wife doesn’t do anything all day, she overhears, and becomes incredibly upset about it.

A Reddit post published on November 7, reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek , has gone viral with 9,000 upvotes and close to 1,000 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is married, and has 3 children with her husband, between the ages of 3 and 10. She is a stay-at-home mother, while her father works full-time.

While the author appreciates that her husband works long hours and at times has to travel, which is a sacrifice he makes for his family, she insists that ‘he needs her too’. For example, she makes sure the children are completely taken care of, ready for school, well presented, well fed, etc. She also still cares for the youngest who isn’t in school yet. He is only 3 years old.

The author also takes care of all of the chores around the house. From cooking dinner, to laundry, to cleaning. She also wakes up early to make her husband breakfast and say goodbye in the morning. She clarifies that she doesn’t get a whole lot of time to herself as a person, and often gets lost in ‘being a mom’.

Is every partner’s contribution ‘valuable’?

As the author was tidying up and caring for the kids after dinner, she walked by as her husband was playing video games, and overheard him telling a friend that she ‘does nothing every day’.

The author was devastated to hear that her husband thinks this about her, and isn’t sure what she should do moving forward. She thought her husband ‘valued her’, but now she feels like he views her as ‘nothing’.

What do you think? Should the author have a serious conversation with her husband about this, because there’s clearly some sort of miscommunication here? Or should she take it further and take a few days off from everything she does so that her husband sees exactly what ‘nothing’ looks like once the house descends into chaos?