Woman Refuses to Let Grieving Brother-in-Law Move In

Gillian Sisley

How much empathy should be given to a recently widowed person?

Getty Images/Unsplash
Getty Images/Unsplash

Life comes with a lot of unexpected twists and turns, and there is nothing more devastating than the unexpected death of a loved one.

Cancer in particular is an especially horrific illness that causes an extensive amount of trauma not only for the person diagnosed, but also for their family members. This is intensified when the cancer is terminal.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman takes in her two nieces after the death of her sister, but refuses to let her brother-in-law move in.

A Reddit post reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek has gone viral with 16,200 upvotes and 5,400 comments.

The author begins her post by tragically explaining that her sister passed away a month ago from cancer. She is so beyond devastated by the loss, and is processing it as best she can.

Since then, her brother-in-law has been struggling to pay off debts, and so he asked the author if she could look after his two daughters, ages 13 and 16. She and her husband agreed to take the nieces in, because she felt this would make her sister happy.

The girls are with their aunt for an unspecified amount of time, and although she’s caring for her nieces, she and her brother-in-law ‘are not on the best of terms’. They had quite a few disagreements, and her brother-in-law even tried to sue her and her husband for the author’s mom's house, which the author is now living in with her own family as she looks after her nieces.

Should a person ever cross their own boundaries to accommodate the grief of others?

Though the author was happy to take in her nieces, she refused to take in her brother-in-law along with them. He argued that his daughters were ‘grieving and needed him’, so she should let him move in too. Though her husband was at first on board, he is now suggesting that maybe they should let the brother-in-law move in too so that he can be with his girls full-time, rather than just during visits.

The author argued that she wasn’t comfortable with him moving in after their history of conflict, but the 16-year-old keeps arguing about how she ‘wants their dad with them’. The husband is arguing that the author is going to make the girls ‘resent her’ for not letting their dad move in too.

What do you think? Is the author truly being cruel for not letting her brother-in-law also move in with them, as a grieving widower? Or is the author entirely justified in not letting someone she’s uncomfortable with move into her home?

