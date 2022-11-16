Man Horrified After Wife Shares 'Private' Medical Information with Friends

Is it ever okay for a person to tell friends their spouse’s secrets?

Life comes with a lot of ups and downs, and among the most shocking or unsettling is an unexpected health scare or surprise diagnosis.

A person’s quality of life can go in a downward spiral with a health condition serious enough to affect their well-being or happiness with life in general. This can put a significant toll on loved ones and their relationships with one another.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman tells her friends about her husband’s medical history, upsetting him greatly.

A Reddit post reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek has gone viral with 6,600 upvotes and 3,300 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she and her husband have been ‘in and out of the hospital’ for the last two months. Though he is now resting at home, his condition isn’t improving. She can’t leave the house at night because she needs to be present in case there’s an issue with her husband.

That said, the author had some friends over to hang out, and her husband walked by and overheard her filling in her friends on his most recent health updates. She claims he seemed ‘bothered’ as he passed by.

When her husband approached her in the moment about what she was discussing, she simply told him she was ‘telling them about what’s been going on’. He insisted that she could have ‘kept things vague’, rather than ‘disclosing his private medical information’.

How important is it to protect the medical details of a loved one?

The author told her husband he was being ‘ridiculous’ for being upset, and as soon as her friends left he ‘blew up’ at her. He accused her of going and ‘sharing his private medical history again’ after already asking her not to do that without his consent before.

She then replied that her husband needed to ‘get over himself’ rather than trying to ‘police her mouth’. Her husband is now furious with her for ‘violating his privacy’ and ‘disrespecting his boundaries’.

What do you think? Did the author entirely cross the line by sharing her husband’s medical information with others, even though he asked her to stop doing so on multiple occasions? Or is he truly overreacting, and his wife needs to be permitted to process the situation with loved ones because his condition also affects her?