Pregnant Woman Refuses to Let Elderly Parents Move Into Her Home

Is it immensely kind for in-laws to move in to help with a newborn?

It’s challenging to watch a family member struggle, and for some of those who are going through pregnancy, the entire 9 months can be very hard to go through .

In these cases, loved ones will want to intervene and help out to make life easier. Only thing is, what loved ones see as ‘helping’, the recipient may actually see as ‘interfering’ or overstepping a boundary.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman who is about to give birth doesn’t allow her parents to move in with her, resulting in major family conflict.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is of South Asian descent, and her parents moved to the US before she was born. She goes on to add that while her parents doted on her older brother, they barely ‘tolerated’ her. For example, they paid for her brother’s entire higher education, while she had to fund her own university through working, loans, and scholarships.

With that said, her older brother now has 5 children, and ‘doesn’t have any time’ for his parents anymore because he’s the single earner of the household, while his wife is a stay-at-home mom, meaning they don’t have much disposable income.

Due to this, her parents seem to have realized their son doesn’t have the funds or the time to look after them, so they’ve changed their sights to the author instead. This is her first baby, she only plans to have two with her husband, and they’re doing quite well because of the financial choices they have made, and continue to make. Her parents have taken notice of this.

When do parents cross the line and important boundaries?

The author continues that her parents decided on their own that they were going to sell their house, and move across the country to live in the author’s in-law suite. They went ahead to write a cheque ‘for one year's worth of rent, foods, utilities’ and groceries. But still, the author refused the request.

She concludes that she talked with her husband and made it clear to him that she didn’t want her parents moving in with them—he also agreed. However, her parents have already listed their home, and told her ‘a dutiful daughter would take care of her parents in their old age’. She countered that if they gave her ‘all the money from the sale of their home’, she would find them a nice retirement home and pay all of the bills as long as they lived. They ultimately called her ‘ungrateful’ for refusing to take them in.

What do you think? Is the author truly ungrateful and evil for not letting her parents move in with her, especially since she has the space for them? Or are they in no way entitled to their daughter’s wealth, or to impose themselves on the child they chose to neglect, and this is their just desserts?