New Mom Refuses to Let Husband Inside Delivery Room

Does a father always have the right to be present for the birth of their child?

After 9 months of carrying a child in their body, the actual birth of a baby is both exciting and terrifying . It’s common to have these mixed feelings.

With that said, while many advocate that the person giving birth should have a say in who is present in the delivery room , there are family members who might argue with this, complicating things.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman won’t let her husband be present in the delivery room after he was unfaithful in their marriage.

Does a father always have the right to be present for the birth of their child?

A Reddit post published on November 8, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek , has gone viral with 13,700 upvotes and 1,900 comments.

The author began his post by explaining that she is just about to give birth to her first child, but this moment isn’t exactly as exciting as is to be expected. For one, she and her husband are currently separated, and are unlikely to get back together.

The reason they split was that the husband had an affair with a work colleague, and when the author found out she was utterly devastated. They’ve been separated for most of the pregnancy.

She explains that her baby is due in December, and she doesn’t want to have her husband in the delivery room for the birth. He is less than happy about this situation.

Is it ever okay to exclude a father from a massive milestone in their child’s life?

The author clarifies that she isn’t trying to ‘punish’ her husband by excluding him from the delivery, but rather that since he’s ‘not her partner anymore’, she doesn’t want him ‘seeing her body’. She simply isn’t comfortable having him in the room.

Her ex is now ‘beside himself in grief’ for not being permitted to be present for the birth, and has labeled the author ‘evil’ for trying to exclude him from witnessing his child coming into the world.

What do you think? Is the author completely justified to draw a line and not let her cheating ex in the delivery room? Or is it truly evil for her to exclude her ex, all because he cheated?