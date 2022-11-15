Woman Divorces Husband After Befriending The ‘Love of His Life’

Who should be blamed for an affair—the husband, or the mistress?

Infidelity is noted as one of the leading causes of divorce in the United States. For the spouse who has been cheated on, it can feel like the ultimate betrayal to be stepped out on.

And for the person who is a victim of infidelity , it’s all too easy to blame the mistress for the marriage breaking down, with not enough of the blame going toward the cheating spouse themselves.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman learns that her husband is in love with his female friend, and so she befriends her and then divorces him.

Who should be blamed for an affair—the husband, or the mistress?

A Reddit post published on November 3, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek , has gone viral with 9,100 upvotes and 400 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she used to be married to a man named Steve, and they were married for 5 years. Steve had a best friend who was a woman, named Amy, which the author found a little odd. But she didn’t think too much of it, because she’d met Amy and knew she was a ‘nice’ person.

However, the more time she spent around Amy and her husband, the more concerned she became. Not because she was worried about Amy, but because her husband looked at his best friend ‘in a way that he didn’t look at his wife’. He seemed ‘more animated’ when Amy talked, and more excited to be around her.

As time went on, the author became more aware that her husband was interested in Amy. She explains that he would cancel plans with her to spend time with Amy, and he even requested that the author ‘change her hair color’ to more closely match Amy’s.

What does a red flag look like in a marriage?

The author explains that this growing concern lasted her entire marriage. After years of this, one night when she and Steve were drinking, she went ahead and asked if he ‘ever had feelings for Amy’. He confirmed that he’d ‘tried to get with her multiple times’ since they were in middle school, but she had always ‘rejected’ him. The two fought, and the author began to cry. Her husband called Amy to come pick him up.

The author confronted Amy when she arrived, accusing her of trying to ‘ruin her marriage’. From that conversation, Amy confided in the author that she’d known there were slight feelings from the husband, but assumed they’d fade over time. She then made it very clear to the author’s husband that there would ‘never’ be anything romantic between them. The author and her husband ultimately ended up getting divorced, and she and Amy stayed good friends. She considers Amy the ‘sister she never had’ now, and the two no longer talk to the husband.

What do you think? Was it cruel for the author to steal her husband’s best friend from him, all because she was insecure in her marriage? Or is this a great example of women supporting other women, and the husband got his just desserts by losing his wife and his best friend all at once?