Stepmom Furious After Bride Excludes Her from Wedding Planning Process

Divorce is a tough life event to go through, and often leaves behind remnants of trauma . Still, people do the best they can to move on with their life and start fresh .

Starting fresh can look a lot of different ways, and for most divorcees, it will involve going on to marry again down the line . When this happens, they may become a stepparent to their partner’s children, which can be tricky territory to navigate.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a stepmother is outraged that her stepdaughter won’t include her in the wedding planning process after publishing a social media post.

Should maternal figures always be involved in planning a wedding?

A Reddit post published on November 8, reported on by Anders Anglesey from Newsweek , has gone viral with 9,400 upvotes and 1,100 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her parents got divorced when she was young, and her dad married her stepmom when she was 7. She also adds that their relationship began out of an affair, and her stepmom was her mom’s ‘best friend’ at the time.

However, she only learned the ‘affair’ detail when she was a teen. Despite this reality, she goes on to add she and her stepmom had a good relationship, up until the author herself announced her engagement on social media.

Her stepmom shared a social media post that ‘exposed that she had always planned to have the affair’. The author felt this was ‘distasteful’, and reached out to her stepmom to ‘take the post down’ and apologize to her mother.

Should poor behavior from parents always be swept under the rug?

Despite asking the post be taken down, the stepmother refused to do so because she didn’t regret the post, or the ‘love’ she has for her stepdaughter. The bride clarifies that this situation did change the way she feels about her stepmom. The bride accused her stepparent of trying to ‘rub the affair in her mom’s face’, and that it wasn’t okay for her to stab her best friend in the back. The stepmom simply said that it was 20 years ago, and the author’s mom ‘should be over it’ by now.

As a result of this, the bride has decided to not include her stepmom in any of the wedding planning process, despite her stepmother being a professional wedding planner. When the author informed her she would not be involved at all, the stepmother and her dad told her she was ‘overreacting’ in the situation, especially after the woman had been a ‘damn good’ parent to her.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to exclude her stepmom from all planning after she was cruel enough to rub the affair in her mother’s face on social media? Or is it cruel of the author herself to not let her stepmother use her professional wedding planning skills, especially after 20 years of viewing the author as her own daughter?