Landlord Quits Job to ‘Leech’ Off of Rent-Paying Roommates

Is being a landlord fundamentally wrong?

Securing accessible and affordable housing is becoming a growing issue around the United States. With rising rent, and the cost of living skyrocketing out of control, many are struggling to keep up.

For example, millennials in the workforce are struggling to afford a place on their own , and even those in their 30s are finding it necessary to have roommates so they can make ends meet.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman is labeled a ‘leech’ after she quits her job and her only form of income is through rent from her roommates.

A Reddit post reported on by Anders Anglesey from Newsweek has gone viral with 8,900 upvotes and 2,000 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she owns a home, and with the rising cost of the economy, she’s been renting out a room to a woman at $700 per month. That said, the author found her job to be entirely ‘intolerable’ due to the stressful hours and ‘terrible coworkers’, and so she decided to quit and look for another position that didn’t make her as miserable.

The bedroom has three bedrooms, and the third was being used for storage. Needing to make ends meet while looking for further employment, she started searching for a second roommate to fill the spare bedroom.

However, when she told her current roommate about the situation, she was unhappy about it because she ‘didn’t want to share her bathroom’. The author pointed out that because they ‘split all utilities’ those costs would go down for her with a new roommate, but she was still unhappy. The author went ahead and filled the extra room anyway.

Does a person have the right to rent out however much of their home as they want?

With two roommates now, the author has to cover her $1,500 per month mortgage and is using the rent, plus her own savings, to supplement the costs until she finds her new job. With that said, her first roommate started to notice that the author was no longer going to work, and inquired about it. The author confirmed that she had quit her job, and was looking for a new one.

That was when her roommate accused her of being a ‘professional homeowner’, which the author denied. She then insinuated the author was ‘leeching’ off of both roommates because she ‘didn’t want to work’.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to be renting out both of the spare rooms in the house she owns, even though the first roommate doesn’t want to live with a third person? Or is it true that the author is ‘leeching’ off of her roommates and ‘taking advantage of them’, seeing as they are currently her only form of income?