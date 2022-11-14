Landlord Quits Job to ‘Leech’ Off of Rent-Paying Roommates

Gillian Sisley

Is being a landlord fundamentally wrong?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNj20_0jACMSm400
Photo by Paulo Felipe Assis on Unsplash

Securing accessible and affordable housing is becoming a growing issue around the United States. With rising rent, and the cost of living skyrocketing out of control, many are struggling to keep up.

For example, millennials in the workforce are struggling to afford a place on their own, and even those in their 30s are finding it necessary to have roommates so they can make ends meet.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman is labeled a ‘leech’ after she quits her job and her only form of income is through rent from her roommates.

Is being a landlord fundamentally wrong?

A Reddit post reported on by Anders Anglesey from Newsweek has gone viral with 8,900 upvotes and 2,000 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she owns a home, and with the rising cost of the economy, she’s been renting out a room to a woman at $700 per month. That said, the author found her job to be entirely ‘intolerable’ due to the stressful hours and ‘terrible coworkers’, and so she decided to quit and look for another position that didn’t make her as miserable.

The bedroom has three bedrooms, and the third was being used for storage. Needing to make ends meet while looking for further employment, she started searching for a second roommate to fill the spare bedroom.

However, when she told her current roommate about the situation, she was unhappy about it because she ‘didn’t want to share her bathroom’. The author pointed out that because they ‘split all utilities’ those costs would go down for her with a new roommate, but she was still unhappy. The author went ahead and filled the extra room anyway.

Does a person have the right to rent out however much of their home as they want?

With two roommates now, the author has to cover her $1,500 per month mortgage and is using the rent, plus her own savings, to supplement the costs until she finds her new job. With that said, her first roommate started to notice that the author was no longer going to work, and inquired about it. The author confirmed that she had quit her job, and was looking for a new one.

That was when her roommate accused her of being a ‘professional homeowner’, which the author denied. She then insinuated the author was ‘leeching’ off of both roommates because she ‘didn’t want to work’.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to be renting out both of the spare rooms in the house she owns, even though the first roommate doesn’t want to live with a third person? Or is it true that the author is ‘leeching’ off of her roommates and ‘taking advantage of them’, seeing as they are currently her only form of income?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Wealth# Debt# Work# Psychology# Social Media

Comments / 10

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships. Check out my Youtube channel where I narrate my most popular stories.

N/A
119403 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Woman Furious After Husband Tells Her to 'Spend Thanksgiving Alone' Over Picky Eating

Is it ever justifiable to leave your spouse alone on a major holiday?. In the US, there is no event that is a bigger deal than Thanksgiving. This is an event that allows family to come together to celebrate what they are most grateful for, as well as eat exorbitant amounts of food.

Read full story
72 comments

Man Tells Mom He's 'Not Her Kid' After She Remarries and Replaces Children

What is a person to do when they feel they’ve been replaced?. It’s devastating to watch one’s parents separate, and realize that life is never going to be the same ever again. Life changes dramatically when a child needs to navigate between two or more households.

Read full story
11 comments

New Mom Furious After 'Rude' Stranger Moves Tables to Avoid Crying Baby

Babies are a real handful, and taking care of a baby is not for the faint of heart. Some unpleasant realities of babies are that they scream, cry, wet themselves, and create plenty of discharge.

Read full story
85 comments

Woman Furious After Being Shamed by Husband’s Ex for Unemployment

Is it ever okay to shame a person over their job situation?. The last few years have hit the economy hard, resulting in many jobs being lost due to the pandemic. This put plenty of people into rather delicate financial situations.

Read full story
30 comments

Woman Desperate to Reunite with Child After Disowning Her 20 Years Ago

Does a parent have the right to know a child they disowned?. Life is full of scary and terrible things that can ultimately traumatize a person. From neglectful parents, to rejection, to scarring incidents, the ways to be traumatized is a list that’s miles upon miles long.

Read full story
28 comments

Widowed Father Furious After Brother Calls Police for Dumping Children at Workplace

How lenient should family members be to those who have lost their spouse?. As if raising children were a tough enough task on its own, it can become immeasurably more difficult when a parent has to do so on their own. Single parents have one of the toughest jobs in the world.

Read full story
93 comments

Woman Horrified After Overhearing Husband Say She 'Does Nothing All Day'

Emotional labor is becoming talked about more often these days, primarily as an effort to further gender equality and highlight the numerous ways that women are not recognized for the work they do in heterosexual relationships.

Read full story
57 comments

Woman Refuses to Let Grieving Brother-in-Law Move In

How much empathy should be given to a recently widowed person?. Life comes with a lot of unexpected twists and turns, and there is nothing more devastating than the unexpected death of a loved one.

Read full story
23 comments

Man Horrified After Wife Shares 'Private' Medical Information with Friends

Is it ever okay for a person to tell friends their spouse’s secrets?. Life comes with a lot of ups and downs, and among the most shocking or unsettling is an unexpected health scare or surprise diagnosis.

Read full story
62 comments

Pregnant Woman Refuses to Let Elderly Parents Move Into Her Home

Is it immensely kind for in-laws to move in to help with a newborn?. It’s challenging to watch a family member struggle, and for some of those who are going through pregnancy, the entire 9 months can be very hard to go through.

Read full story
41 comments

New Mom Refuses to Let Husband Inside Delivery Room

Does a father always have the right to be present for the birth of their child?. After 9 months of carrying a child in their body, the actual birth of a baby is both exciting and terrifying. It’s common to have these mixed feelings.

Read full story
50 comments

Woman Divorces Husband After Befriending The ‘Love of His Life’

Who should be blamed for an affair—the husband, or the mistress?. Infidelity is noted as one of the leading causes of divorce in the United States. For the spouse who has been cheated on, it can feel like the ultimate betrayal to be stepped out on.

Read full story
29 comments

Stepmom Furious After Bride Excludes Her from Wedding Planning Process

Should maternal figures always be involved in planning a wedding?. Divorce is a tough life event to go through, and often leaves behind remnants of trauma. Still, people do the best they can to move on with their life and start fresh.

Read full story
42 comments

Mother-in-Law Banned from Wedding After Inviting Bride’s ‘Estranged’ Father

Is it ever okay for guests to invite whomever they like to someone else’s wedding?. Planning for a wedding is a stressful event, not only for the people planning it, but also the family members who are personally invested in the event somehow.

Read full story
54 comments

Mom Refuses to Prioritize 3 Children Over New Husband

Is it ever okay for a parent to choose love over their kids?. Raising kids isn’t a walk in the park—there’s a reason that people are encouraged to be entirely sure whether or not they want kids.

Read full story

Father Refuses to Fund Daughter's Wedding After Uncle is Invited

Should family members have a say in who is invited to someone else’s wedding?. While weddings are an exciting event overall, it’s especially an exciting time for the people planning the wedding—the bride and groom.

Read full story
29 comments

Mom of 5 Criticized for Calling Sister-in-Law's Baby Name Choice 'Basic'

How much say should an in-law have in the name choice of a newborn baby?. There are a lot of exciting milestones that come along with expecting a child. One of the bigger ones is when a couple settles on a name for their unborn baby.

Read full story
7 comments

Woman Horrified After Sister Exposes Addiction History to New Boss

We all have history and certain things from our past that we’re not proud of. That’s why these secrets are called ‘skeletons’—often ones that we hope never come out of the closet.

Read full story
33 comments

Mom Criticized for Letting Fiancé 'Manipulate' Children

When it comes to raising kids, the general reality is that most parents are doing the best that they can to protect their kids and raise them into responsible adults. However, not every parent is looking to make the best choices for their kids. Sometimes, they may be so selfish or focused on their own needs that they neglect their children in some way.

Read full story
35 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy