Father Refuses to Fund Daughter's Wedding After Uncle is Invited

While weddings are an exciting event overall, it’s especially an exciting time for the people planning the wedding —the bride and groom.

That said, complications that exist in family dynamics don’t just go away because there’s a wedding taking place. On the contrary, any issues seem to get heightened when there’s an emotional event .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a father withdraws his contribution to his daughter’s wedding because he’s upset about several of the guests being invited.

Should family members have a say in who is invited to someone else’s wedding?

The author begins his post by explaining that his daughter is preparing to get married. And in their culture, it’s standard for both parental sides to contribute 50/50 of the funds for the wedding. The author and his ex-wife are divorced, so each are contributing 25% for the bride’s side.

With this in mind, the author provides the context that things on his side of the family aren’t all rainbows and sunshine. When he was younger, his girlfriend at the time cheated on him with his brother. The author was beyond betrayed, and told his brother he never wanted to see him again. He even went as far as trying to convince the rest of his family to cut the brother off, but they refused to do so.

From that point onward, he made it clear to all of his family members that he would ‘never be in the same place as his brother ever again’. To add salt to the wound, his ex-girlfriend went on to marry his brother, and they even had children together.

Should there be an expiration date for holding grudges against family?

Fast-forward several decades, and the author was horrified to learn that his daughter invited her uncle, his wife, and his children to the wedding. When the author dug further, he learned that his daughter had ‘secretly’ built a relationship with her uncle and his family over the years, behind his back.

After hearing this, the author felt betrayed all over again, by his daughter this time. For this reason, he decided to withdraw his financial contribution to the upcoming wedding, meaning that the bride lost 25% of her wedding budget just like that. His daughter is devastated, telling him he needs to ‘let go of the past’. His ex-wife and other family have also called to tell the author that he is a terrible person for doing this to his child. He plans to stand firm in his choice, and told the bride that if his brother is still invited, the author himself will not attend.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to pull funding from his daughter’s wedding, considering the clear boundary he set that she unapologetically crossed? Or is he destroying his relationship with his child over a petty fight from decades prior?