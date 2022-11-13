Woman Horrified After Sister Exposes Addiction History to New Boss

Is a previous addiction anyone else’s business?

We all have history and certain things from our past that we’re not proud of . That’s why these secrets are called ‘skeletons’—often ones that we hope never come out of the closet.

Things from a person’s past that they may not be proud of may include addiction. Data shows that about 10% of US citizens suffer from a form of substance addiction .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman finds her new job in jeopardy after her sister blabs to the new boss that she used to be an addict.

A Reddit post published on November 9, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with 5,700 upvotes and close to 300 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her younger sister just scored a new job that the author deems her to be ‘seriously underqualified and unprepared for’. She also adds that it’s a senior position of sorts, putting her in ‘direct contact with highly vulnerable people’.

She continues that her younger sister somehow made it through a multi-tier recruitment process, much to her surprise. She also clarifies that her sister suffered from serious substance abuse, and had ‘multiple overdoses’ between the ages of 16 and 22.

Her sister has ‘relapsed many times’, and she believes she’s ‘likely to relapse again’. For this reason, despite her sister being sober for over 4 years, she felt it was ‘necessary’ to contact the new employer and let them know about her addiction history.

When does intervention turn into all-out sabotage?

The author justifies her actions by stating that she was ‘concerned that someone of her sister’s character’ shouldn’t be in a position of seniority, in particular with those in ‘vulnerable situations’. Thus, she sent an email to the company to ‘let them know what kind of person they were dealing with’. She felt it was important for them to know ‘the full story’.

Soon after sending the email, the sister called her and ‘screamed at her down the phone’, accusing the author of trying to ‘destroy her life’. The author attempted to ‘explain herself’ and gave her reasoning, but her sister then clapped back and accused the author of just being jealous of her making more money than the author without having a degree.

What do you think? Did the author do society a favor by giving the new boss a heads-up about her sister’s addiction history? Or did she completely overstep considering her sister has been actively sober for four years, and is moving in a positive direction with her life?