Mom Criticized for Letting Fiancé 'Manipulate' Children

What qualifies as child abuse?

When it comes to raising kids, the general reality is that most parents are doing the best that they can to protect their kids and raise them into responsible adults.

However, not every parent is looking to make the best choices for their kids. Sometimes, they may be so selfish or focused on their own needs that they neglect their children in some way.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man ‘manipulates’ his future bride’s children psychologically, and believes he is entirely justified in doing so.

A Reddit post published on November 4, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with 10,400 upvotes and 3,200 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is a single mother of 3, with her children between ages 7 and 14. She also has a fiance, who she says ‘treats her children like his own’.

Though the author is raising her kids from a former marriage, and her partner is involved quite a bit in their life, the fiance doesn’t like ‘certain behaviors’ of the children. He’s also employed as a teacher, and he can take disciplining the kids ‘a bit far’.

She explains that her fiance will ‘test’ the children and their behavior. Some examples she uses are that he will ‘leave his journal out’ or ‘leave out some money’ to see if any of the kids snoop on his journal, or ‘steal’ the money that has been left around.

When is it okay to hold kids responsible for their actions?

In the most recent experiment he ran, the fiance told the kids he ‘lost a dollar’ and told them he would give them $10 if they could find it—when in reality, there wasn’t actually a dollar to be found. While the two youngest looked for an hour and couldn’t find anything, the oldest claimed that he ‘found the dollar’, when really he was presenting a dollar from his own allowance, ‘hoping to get the $10 reward’. The author’s fiance then ‘lost it’ on the 14-year-old.

The fiance claimed that the author’s oldest son was ‘dishonest and greedy’, and that he was going to ‘punish him’ by taking his allowance away for an entire month. The author told him he was being ‘delusional’ for playing ‘mind games’ on the kids, and he clapped back saying that the author was enabling her kids and ‘undermining his authority as a parent’.

What do you think? Was the author justified to step in and stop her fiance, and should she seriously reconsider whether or not she wants to be with a man who would play mind games with children? Or is the fiance right in that she’s enabling her kids, and undermining her partner, which makes her the one in the wrong?