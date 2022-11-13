Mom Criticized for Letting Fiancé 'Manipulate' Children

Gillian Sisley

What qualifies as child abuse?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pj7jw_0j8b3zVp00
Getty Images/Unsplash

When it comes to raising kids, the general reality is that most parents are doing the best that they can to protect their kids and raise them into responsible adults.

However, not every parent is looking to make the best choices for their kids. Sometimes, they may be so selfish or focused on their own needs that they neglect their children in some way.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man ‘manipulates’ his future bride’s children psychologically, and believes he is entirely justified in doing so.

What qualifies as child abuse?

A Reddit post published on November 4, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek, has gone viral with 10,400 upvotes and 3,200 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is a single mother of 3, with her children between ages 7 and 14. She also has a fiance, who she says ‘treats her children like his own’.

Though the author is raising her kids from a former marriage, and her partner is involved quite a bit in their life, the fiance doesn’t like ‘certain behaviors’ of the children. He’s also employed as a teacher, and he can take disciplining the kids ‘a bit far’.

She explains that her fiance will ‘test’ the children and their behavior. Some examples she uses are that he will ‘leave his journal out’ or ‘leave out some money’ to see if any of the kids snoop on his journal, or ‘steal’ the money that has been left around.

When is it okay to hold kids responsible for their actions?

In the most recent experiment he ran, the fiance told the kids he ‘lost a dollar’ and told them he would give them $10 if they could find it—when in reality, there wasn’t actually a dollar to be found. While the two youngest looked for an hour and couldn’t find anything, the oldest claimed that he ‘found the dollar’, when really he was presenting a dollar from his own allowance, ‘hoping to get the $10 reward’. The author’s fiance then ‘lost it’ on the 14-year-old.

The fiance claimed that the author’s oldest son was ‘dishonest and greedy’, and that he was going to ‘punish him’ by taking his allowance away for an entire month. The author told him he was being ‘delusional’ for playing ‘mind games’ on the kids, and he clapped back saying that the author was enabling her kids and ‘undermining his authority as a parent’.

What do you think? Was the author justified to step in and stop her fiance, and should she seriously reconsider whether or not she wants to be with a man who would play mind games with children? Or is the fiance right in that she’s enabling her kids, and undermining her partner, which makes her the one in the wrong?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Divorce# Parents# Children# Psychology# Social Media

Comments / 35

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
119075 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Woman Horrified After Overhearing Husband Say She 'Does Nothing All Day'

Emotional labor is becoming talked about more often these days, primarily as an effort to further gender equality and highlight the numerous ways that women are not recognized for the work they do in heterosexual relationships.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman Refuses to Let Grieving Brother-in-Law Move In

How much empathy should be given to a recently widowed person?. Life comes with a lot of unexpected twists and turns, and there is nothing more devastating than the unexpected death of a loved one.

Read full story
12 comments

Man Horrified After Wife Shares 'Private' Medical Information with Friends

Is it ever okay for a person to tell friends their spouse’s secrets?. Life comes with a lot of ups and downs, and among the most shocking or unsettling is an unexpected health scare or surprise diagnosis.

Read full story
32 comments

Pregnant Woman Refuses to Let Elderly Parents Move Into Her Home

Is it immensely kind for in-laws to move in to help with a newborn?. It’s challenging to watch a family member struggle, and for some of those who are going through pregnancy, the entire 9 months can be very hard to go through.

Read full story
30 comments

New Mom Refuses to Let Husband Inside Delivery Room

Does a father always have the right to be present for the birth of their child?. After 9 months of carrying a child in their body, the actual birth of a baby is both exciting and terrifying. It’s common to have these mixed feelings.

Read full story
52 comments

Woman Divorces Husband After Befriending The ‘Love of His Life’

Who should be blamed for an affair—the husband, or the mistress?. Infidelity is noted as one of the leading causes of divorce in the United States. For the spouse who has been cheated on, it can feel like the ultimate betrayal to be stepped out on.

Read full story
21 comments

Stepmom Furious After Bride Excludes Her from Wedding Planning Process

Should maternal figures always be involved in planning a wedding?. Divorce is a tough life event to go through, and often leaves behind remnants of trauma. Still, people do the best they can to move on with their life and start fresh.

Read full story
40 comments

Landlord Quits Job to ‘Leech’ Off of Rent-Paying Roommates

Securing accessible and affordable housing is becoming a growing issue around the United States. With rising rent, and the cost of living skyrocketing out of control, many are struggling to keep up.

Read full story
9 comments

Mother-in-Law Banned from Wedding After Inviting Bride’s ‘Estranged’ Father

Is it ever okay for guests to invite whomever they like to someone else’s wedding?. Planning for a wedding is a stressful event, not only for the people planning it, but also the family members who are personally invested in the event somehow.

Read full story
53 comments

Mom Refuses to Prioritize 3 Children Over New Husband

Is it ever okay for a parent to choose love over their kids?. Raising kids isn’t a walk in the park—there’s a reason that people are encouraged to be entirely sure whether or not they want kids.

Read full story

Father Refuses to Fund Daughter's Wedding After Uncle is Invited

Should family members have a say in who is invited to someone else’s wedding?. While weddings are an exciting event overall, it’s especially an exciting time for the people planning the wedding—the bride and groom.

Read full story
24 comments

Mom of 5 Criticized for Calling Sister-in-Law's Baby Name Choice 'Basic'

How much say should an in-law have in the name choice of a newborn baby?. There are a lot of exciting milestones that come along with expecting a child. One of the bigger ones is when a couple settles on a name for their unborn baby.

Read full story
7 comments

Woman Horrified After Sister Exposes Addiction History to New Boss

We all have history and certain things from our past that we’re not proud of. That’s why these secrets are called ‘skeletons’—often ones that we hope never come out of the closet.

Read full story
33 comments

Mom of 2 Furious After Mother-in-Law Disowns Unborn Child

Should someone ever consider leaving their spouse due to their in-laws?. When a person finds someone they want to spend their life with, and make a family with, they are generally quite picky about whom they choose.

Read full story
158 comments

ER Doctor Divorces Wife for 'Not Believing' in Pandemic

After several years of navigating the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare professionals are suffering from an immense amount of burnout following these hard years on the front lines.

Read full story
144 comments

Woman Horrified After Boyfriend Demands She Pay Rent for House He Owns

Should a partner always contribute something to the household?. As people grow and combine their lives together, part of that reality involves combining finances down the road. This isn’t always easy for some couples.

Read full story
315 comments

16-Year-Old Lesbian Furious After Coming Out to Mother

Is there a wrong way to react when you’re child comes out?. It’s becoming more and more common in the parenting experience to have children who identify with the LGBTQIA+ community, and have an official ‘coming out’ event.

Read full story
962 comments

Mother Refuses to Put Lock on 17-Year-Old's Bedroom

There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to raising teenagers, and many parents will agree that raising a teenager is one of the hardest phases of having a child. One of the biggest reasons why teenagers can be such a struggle is that they’re truly embracing their independence, all while grappling with raging hormones and intense bodily changes.

Read full story
106 comments

Woman Demands Roommates Follow 'Strict' Religious Guidelines

Is it okay for religious people to push their beliefs on others?. One of the realities of growing up and becoming an adult is that an individual will eventually need to move into their own living space. And for young people who make this shift in their early 20s, or around college age, they will usually have to move in with roommates.

Read full story
188 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy