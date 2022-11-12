Mom of 2 Furious After Mother-in-Law Disowns Unborn Child

Gillian Sisley

Should someone ever consider leaving their spouse due to their in-laws?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JjWZO_0j8U8KWE00
Brooke Cagle/Unsplash

When a person finds someone they want to spend their life with, and make a family with, they are generally quite picky about whom they choose.

That said, a person doesn’t get to choose the family their partner comes along with. However, there is a possibility a person may choose to leave their spouse because of the poor behavior of their family members.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman considers leaving her husband due to her mother-in-law’s poor behavior.

Should someone ever consider leaving their spouse due to their in-laws?

A Reddit post published on November 8, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek, has gone viral with 8,200 upvotes and 1,400 comments.

The author starts off by stating that she and her husband have been married for seven years now, and they have one child together. Their child, Anne, suffers from epilepsy and has suffered from a single seizure before.

Excitingly, she is currently pregnant with their second child. But not everything is peachy-keen. She describes her mother-in-law as ‘horrible’, and will often give backhanded comments about the author’s looks.

To make matters worse, her mother-in-law even made a dating profile for her son, and tried to ‘set him up’ with other people. He told his mom to stop this behavior, but she hasn’t gotten much better. For this reason, the author told her husband that she didn’t want his mom at their upcoming baby shower, but he said that if they’re not letting her in the delivery room, they ‘have to’ invite her to the baby shower, and added that she should feel ‘lucky’ that she’s getting a shower at all.

When do in-laws cross the line?

While her husband forced her to invite his mother to the shower, the husband himself would not be attending because he ‘has to work’. The author attended the shower, and during the event, she was telling attendants that the unborn baby was a girl. When her mother-in-law heard this, she said, ‘Wow! Let’s hope that she’s not like her sister’. When the author asked for clarification of what that meant, the mother-in-law stated that they ‘didn’t need any more diseases in the family’, and that a child seizing on the floor was ‘embarrassing’.

The author immediately got upset by this comment, and she left the party. When she returned home, her husband was there, and he demanded where all the presents were. She explained what happened, and he scolded her for ‘causing a scene’ at the party. He also demanded that she ‘apologise to his mother’ for misinterpreting her comment. The author packed a bag right away, and went to stay with her mom. She’s planning to leave her husband for good.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to want to leave her husband over the treatment from her mother-in-law, and then how her husband reacted to the situation? Or is she overreacting to everything, and indeed does owe her mother-in-law an apology?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Parents# Children# Babies# Psychology# Social Media

Comments / 158

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
119073 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Woman Horrified After Overhearing Husband Say She 'Does Nothing All Day'

Emotional labor is becoming talked about more often these days, primarily as an effort to further gender equality and highlight the numerous ways that women are not recognized for the work they do in heterosexual relationships.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman Refuses to Let Grieving Brother-in-Law Move In

How much empathy should be given to a recently widowed person?. Life comes with a lot of unexpected twists and turns, and there is nothing more devastating than the unexpected death of a loved one.

Read full story
13 comments

Man Horrified After Wife Shares 'Private' Medical Information with Friends

Is it ever okay for a person to tell friends their spouse’s secrets?. Life comes with a lot of ups and downs, and among the most shocking or unsettling is an unexpected health scare or surprise diagnosis.

Read full story
38 comments

Pregnant Woman Refuses to Let Elderly Parents Move Into Her Home

Is it immensely kind for in-laws to move in to help with a newborn?. It’s challenging to watch a family member struggle, and for some of those who are going through pregnancy, the entire 9 months can be very hard to go through.

Read full story
30 comments

New Mom Refuses to Let Husband Inside Delivery Room

Does a father always have the right to be present for the birth of their child?. After 9 months of carrying a child in their body, the actual birth of a baby is both exciting and terrifying. It’s common to have these mixed feelings.

Read full story
52 comments

Woman Divorces Husband After Befriending The ‘Love of His Life’

Who should be blamed for an affair—the husband, or the mistress?. Infidelity is noted as one of the leading causes of divorce in the United States. For the spouse who has been cheated on, it can feel like the ultimate betrayal to be stepped out on.

Read full story
21 comments

Stepmom Furious After Bride Excludes Her from Wedding Planning Process

Should maternal figures always be involved in planning a wedding?. Divorce is a tough life event to go through, and often leaves behind remnants of trauma. Still, people do the best they can to move on with their life and start fresh.

Read full story
40 comments

Landlord Quits Job to ‘Leech’ Off of Rent-Paying Roommates

Securing accessible and affordable housing is becoming a growing issue around the United States. With rising rent, and the cost of living skyrocketing out of control, many are struggling to keep up.

Read full story
9 comments

Mother-in-Law Banned from Wedding After Inviting Bride’s ‘Estranged’ Father

Is it ever okay for guests to invite whomever they like to someone else’s wedding?. Planning for a wedding is a stressful event, not only for the people planning it, but also the family members who are personally invested in the event somehow.

Read full story
53 comments

Mom Refuses to Prioritize 3 Children Over New Husband

Is it ever okay for a parent to choose love over their kids?. Raising kids isn’t a walk in the park—there’s a reason that people are encouraged to be entirely sure whether or not they want kids.

Read full story

Father Refuses to Fund Daughter's Wedding After Uncle is Invited

Should family members have a say in who is invited to someone else’s wedding?. While weddings are an exciting event overall, it’s especially an exciting time for the people planning the wedding—the bride and groom.

Read full story
24 comments

Mom of 5 Criticized for Calling Sister-in-Law's Baby Name Choice 'Basic'

How much say should an in-law have in the name choice of a newborn baby?. There are a lot of exciting milestones that come along with expecting a child. One of the bigger ones is when a couple settles on a name for their unborn baby.

Read full story
7 comments

Woman Horrified After Sister Exposes Addiction History to New Boss

We all have history and certain things from our past that we’re not proud of. That’s why these secrets are called ‘skeletons’—often ones that we hope never come out of the closet.

Read full story
33 comments

Mom Criticized for Letting Fiancé 'Manipulate' Children

When it comes to raising kids, the general reality is that most parents are doing the best that they can to protect their kids and raise them into responsible adults. However, not every parent is looking to make the best choices for their kids. Sometimes, they may be so selfish or focused on their own needs that they neglect their children in some way.

Read full story
35 comments

ER Doctor Divorces Wife for 'Not Believing' in Pandemic

After several years of navigating the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare professionals are suffering from an immense amount of burnout following these hard years on the front lines.

Read full story
144 comments

Woman Horrified After Boyfriend Demands She Pay Rent for House He Owns

Should a partner always contribute something to the household?. As people grow and combine their lives together, part of that reality involves combining finances down the road. This isn’t always easy for some couples.

Read full story
317 comments

16-Year-Old Lesbian Furious After Coming Out to Mother

Is there a wrong way to react when you’re child comes out?. It’s becoming more and more common in the parenting experience to have children who identify with the LGBTQIA+ community, and have an official ‘coming out’ event.

Read full story
962 comments

Mother Refuses to Put Lock on 17-Year-Old's Bedroom

There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to raising teenagers, and many parents will agree that raising a teenager is one of the hardest phases of having a child. One of the biggest reasons why teenagers can be such a struggle is that they’re truly embracing their independence, all while grappling with raging hormones and intense bodily changes.

Read full story
106 comments

Woman Demands Roommates Follow 'Strict' Religious Guidelines

Is it okay for religious people to push their beliefs on others?. One of the realities of growing up and becoming an adult is that an individual will eventually need to move into their own living space. And for young people who make this shift in their early 20s, or around college age, they will usually have to move in with roommates.

Read full story
188 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy