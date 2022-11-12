Mom of 2 Furious After Mother-in-Law Disowns Unborn Child

Should someone ever consider leaving their spouse due to their in-laws?

When a person finds someone they want to spend their life with, and make a family with, they are generally quite picky about whom they choose .

That said, a person doesn’t get to choose the family their partner comes along with . However, there is a possibility a person may choose to leave their spouse because of the poor behavior of their family members.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman considers leaving her husband due to her mother-in-law’s poor behavior.

A Reddit post published on November 8, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek , has gone viral with 8,200 upvotes and 1,400 comments.

The author starts off by stating that she and her husband have been married for seven years now, and they have one child together. Their child, Anne, suffers from epilepsy and has suffered from a single seizure before.

Excitingly, she is currently pregnant with their second child. But not everything is peachy-keen. She describes her mother-in-law as ‘horrible’, and will often give backhanded comments about the author’s looks.

To make matters worse, her mother-in-law even made a dating profile for her son, and tried to ‘set him up’ with other people. He told his mom to stop this behavior, but she hasn’t gotten much better. For this reason, the author told her husband that she didn’t want his mom at their upcoming baby shower, but he said that if they’re not letting her in the delivery room, they ‘have to’ invite her to the baby shower, and added that she should feel ‘lucky’ that she’s getting a shower at all.

When do in-laws cross the line?

While her husband forced her to invite his mother to the shower, the husband himself would not be attending because he ‘has to work’. The author attended the shower, and during the event, she was telling attendants that the unborn baby was a girl. When her mother-in-law heard this, she said, ‘Wow! Let’s hope that she’s not like her sister’. When the author asked for clarification of what that meant, the mother-in-law stated that they ‘didn’t need any more diseases in the family’, and that a child seizing on the floor was ‘embarrassing’.

The author immediately got upset by this comment, and she left the party. When she returned home, her husband was there, and he demanded where all the presents were. She explained what happened, and he scolded her for ‘causing a scene’ at the party. He also demanded that she ‘apologise to his mother’ for misinterpreting her comment. The author packed a bag right away, and went to stay with her mom. She’s planning to leave her husband for good.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to want to leave her husband over the treatment from her mother-in-law, and then how her husband reacted to the situation? Or is she overreacting to everything, and indeed does owe her mother-in-law an apology?