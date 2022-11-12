ER Doctor Divorces Wife for 'Not Believing' in Pandemic

How much weight should a person put into science?

After several years of navigating the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare professionals are suffering from an immense amount of burnout following these hard years on the front lines.

With that said, not everyone in society believes what they are told on the news, or told by healthcare or science professionals in the field .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which an ER doctor decides to divorce his wife for not believing that COVID-19 is ‘real’.

A Reddit post published on November 9, reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek , has gone viral with 10,500 upvotes and 900 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he loves his wife, and what made him really fall for her was that she was ‘sweet and understanding’. He also presses that she was an ‘empathetic’ woman, up until the pandemic hit.

He claims that as soon as it hit, it was like ‘a switch flipped’. She completely would refuse to get any vaccine, or even wear a mask, even though the author was working as an ER doctor at the time. She would also make ‘snide’ remarks about the entire pandemic, or even ‘roll her eyes’ when he would wear a mask.

What made things worse was that she ended up catching the virus, and the author and her mom ‘waited on her hand and foot’. Still, this didn’t seem to convince her.

When does a difference in beliefs between a couple go too far to salvage the relationship?

The author explains that his wife still has ‘fatigue and shortness of breath’, but she adamantly doesn’t believe any of this it is real, and gets angry with him when he’s upset that she’s listening to podcasts from others who also don’t believe in the pandemic.

He adds that throughout his career, his wife would ‘hold him’ as he dealt with the horrors of what he experienced in the ER. But now, after years of his being overworked throughout the pandemic, he’s no longer going to wait until his wife changes her mind or perspective. Feeling it’s just ‘too late’, the author is moving ahead with getting a divorce.

What do you think? Is the doctor entirely justified to leave his wife over her denial of his career and experience, especially after all of the horrors he’s experienced? Or is his wife entitled to her opinion, as he is as well, and he should stay and continue to work through the issues in his marriage?