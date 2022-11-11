Woman Horrified After Boyfriend Demands She Pay Rent for House He Owns

Should a partner always contribute something to the household?

As people grow and combine their lives together, part of that reality involves combining finances down the road. This isn’t always easy for some couples.

Financial experts advise being cautious before pooling their finances together with a romantic partner, as it can make things rather complicated down the road if the pair break up down the line.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man plans to buy a house, and asks his girlfriend to pay rent when she moves in, but she refuses to do so.

A Reddit post reported on by Anders Anglesey from Newsweek has gone viral with 3,500 upvotes and 2,100 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he and his girlfriend have been together for three years, and they currently live together. They have had a shared bank account for all of their bills and expenses, including ‘groceries, rent, and utilities’.

With that said, the author is making a move to purchase his first home. The money going into this purchase is entirely his own, and his girlfriend isn’t putting a single cent toward it.

He told his girlfriend that she would need to pay rent, and she ultimately said that if they were ‘moving in as a couple’, she would not be paying any rent to move into his home.

What is fair when it comes to finances?

The author made it clear to his girlfriend that she would still need to be paying half of the mortgage. He explained it as the situation being no different than if she was paying rent to any other landlord. But she would not be able to live in his home for free.

The caveat was that the house was going to be entirely under the author’s name, and the girlfriend wouldn’t have a say in its ownership. The author does however clarifies that he will be paying for all of the upkeep of the property himself, and doesn't expect her to fork out money for that.

What do you think? Is it entirely acceptable for the author to expect his girlfriend to pay rent for the home he will be buying with his own funds? Or should the author cut his girlfriend some slack, and since he won’t put her name on the property, he should let her live there for free?