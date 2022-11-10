Woman Furious at 'Inappropriate' Sister for Washing Husband's Laundry

Gillian Sisley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19F3KJ_0j6F66bS00
Photo by Tyler Nix on Unsplash

It’s already a lot of work to manage a marriage. This sort of relationship requires consistent commitment year after year.

With that said, though a person may choose their partner, they don’t get to choose their in-laws. It’s common for married couples to have some gripes with their in-laws, at times complaining that they may overstep boundaries.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman shames her sister for doing laundry, which also included her husband’s dirty laundry as well.

A Reddit post published on November 6, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek, has gone viral with 10,000 upvotes and 4,700 comments.

The author begins by explaining that her 23-year-old sister recently moved into her home. The young woman can’t contribute financially, which she’s been making up for by doing most of the chores around the house, while also helping out with the kids.

Among the chores the sister took responsibility for, she did laundry as well. She threw in a few dirty loads for the family while the author was at work. The author, however, wasn’t pleased about this when she returned home. On the contrary, she scolded her sister for it.

The reason is that the author felt it was ‘inappropriate’ for the sister to wash her husband’s dirty laundry, and in particular, his underwear.

Should a single woman ever see a married man’s undergarments?

The author told her sister that it wasn’t okay for her to be looking at her brother-in-law’s underpants. The sister ‘downplayed’ the incident, stating that it was ‘no big deal’ and she was just trying to help.

The sister went on to offer that she noticed the author was struggling to juggle work and caring for the kids, so she wanted to help out by doing the laundry. The author told her she ‘shouldn’t have done it’, because it was still ‘inappropriate’ at the end of the day.

What do you think? Was the author correct in that it was not at all appropriate for her sister to clean her husband’s underwear, as they should only be seen by his wife? Or was the sister just doing a nice thing and being helpful, and there’s truly nothing offensive about run-of-the-mill boxer shorts?

