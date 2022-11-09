'Heartless' Man Refuses to Raise Estranged Half-Siblings for Father

Should people always show up for family, no matter the cost to their own freedom?

Families come in all shapes and sizes, and blended families are becoming a more common occurrence . Whether these families are formed after a divorce, or if they are chosen, they are all legitimate.

With that said, while siblings have a special relationship with one another, an older sibling is never meant to be the one raising their younger siblings , as this is the role meant for the parents.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man is asked to raise his estranged father’s other children, and he outright refuses to do so.

A Reddit post published on November 4, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with 11,600 upvotes and 1,400 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her husband’s parents divorced when he was young, which caused him to become almost completely estranged from his dad. His father went on to remarry, and also had two small children.

Unfortunately, the author’s husband just recently got word that his father and stepmother tragically passed away in a car accident. As if that weren’t enough of a shock, he also learned that he was listed as the ‘guardian’ for his two young half-siblings.

He was never informed of this custody arrangement, or asked if he consented to it. Not only that, but he entirely refuses to take the children in. They were then placed with their aunt, the deceased father’s sister.

Children are innocent in the face of tragedy.

The husband’s aunt recently reached out, telling him that it was time to fulfill his obligation and take in the kids. She tried to force the couple to agree to take in the children, but still, the children stood firm.

The aunt even asked for him to meet the children so that he could ‘see if he could build up to wanting them’. As the aunt continued to press, the couple told that woman that she shouldn’t be trying to ‘force the children in a home where they are unwanted and unloved’. The aunt feels the couple are ‘heartless’ for refusing to raise the kids.

What do you think? Do the author and her husband have an obligation to the orphaned children, since they were listed as the emergency guardian? Or are the couple entirely within their right to refuse to raise kids they never agreed to be guardians for?