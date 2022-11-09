Man in Wheelchair Horrified After Wife Wants 'Time Away' from Him

Is it okay for married couples to want time apart from one another?

Being married comes with the requirement to be flexible and adaptable for the sake of one’s partner . It’s a natural reality that sometimes the flexibility necessary isn’t going to make everyone happy.

In these cases, couples may benefit from ensuring they have time to themselves , and hobbies that they can personally enjoy.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman wishes to have some time away from her husband, who is in a wheelchair, and he’s furious about it.

Is it okay for married couples to want time apart from one another?

A Reddit post published on November 2, reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek , has gone viral with 16,600 upvotes and 3,300 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is married, and her husband is disabled. He cannot walk, and is bound to a wheelchair. While most people with a disability tend to still be quite independent, this isn’t always the case.

She explains that her husband is with her all of the time. When she cooks, cleans, and does any chores around the house. She adds that she only gets ‘time to herself’ when she goes to the bathroom, but that ‘even then he’d complain about her being away for so long’.

Her husband is so dependent on her presence, in fact, that she says she doesn’t go out to do any shopping, and gets everything delivered because he doesn’t want her to leave the house.

Everyone needs their personal time.

The author further explains that it’s been quite a while since she’s seen friends or family, because her husband refuses to come with her, and also refuses to ‘stay at home with someone else’. For this reason, she invited her girlfriends over for a ‘girl’s night’, and asked her husband for ‘privacy’ to spend time with her friends without him around.

Her husband refused to accommodate her request, claiming that she made it seem like she was ‘annoyed and bothered’ by his presence. She stated that this simply wasn’t the case, and insisted that she just wanted to have some quality time to spend with her friends. He argued that if she wasn’t ‘annoyed’ by him, he should be able to ‘sit in on girl’s night’. She again stood her ground, and he called her ‘rude and selfish’ for refusing to let him join in on girl’s night.

What do you think? Is the author totally justified to want some private time with her friends, since she cares for her husband every second of every day? Or is she indeed rude to be cutting her husband out of girl’s night, and it’s selfish of her to exclude him?