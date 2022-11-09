Sister-in-Law Horrified After Man Tells Her to 'Shut Up' About Miscarriage

Gillian Sisley

Are some things too cruel to ever say to someone?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4DdO_0j4TwIrS00
Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

Deciding to have a child is an exciting milestone, but for some, it can also become rather traumatic. Many complications can come along with trying to get pregnant.

One of the more notable complications that can be incredibly upsetting is miscarriage. Data shows that between 10%-20% of pregnancies will end in miscarriage.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man tells his sister-in-law that she needs to ‘shut up’ about her miscarriage, resulting in a lot of familial upset.

Are some things too cruel to ever say to someone?

A Reddit post published on November 1, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek, has gone viral with 10,000 upvotes and 1,300 comments.

The author begins his post by stating that he is a father-to-be, and his wife is currently 20 weeks pregnant with their first child. He also adds that they have been struggling with fertility issues, and it’s taken them years to get pregnant.

The couple ultimately decided to try IVF treatments to increase their odds of getting pregnant, and it was successful. Regardless, the pregnancy is considered ‘high-risk’, so they’re being very cautious.

With that in mind, he also adds that his brother and sister-in-law have three children, and haven’t had the same difficulty with getting pregnant. Heartbreakingly, though, the sister-in-law suffered from a miscarriage at 21 weeks, which devastated everyone in the family.

Miscarriages can result in immense trauma and psychological damage.

The author continues by saying that his sister-in-law ‘talks about her miscarriage a lot’, which he appreciates is ‘understandable’. However, with this in mind, his wife has been getting quite ‘anxious’ listening to the miscarriage stories over and over. The author originally went to his brother first to ask if they could stop bringing up the miscarriage, and then asked the sister-in-law specifically. She said she would ‘try’.

However, during a recent visit, the sister-in-law said to the author’s wife, “20 weeks now, huh, I remember feeling the baby at 20 weeks. Sadly, we lost him at 21’. The author’s wife got so upset that she had a panic attack. After comforting his wife, the author told his sister-in-law that she needed to ‘shut up’ about her miscarriage.

What do you think? Did the author cross a line by telling his sister-in-law to ‘shut up’ about her miscarriage, and was just plain cruel? Or was he justified to say what he did, considering it was negatively impacting his wife’s health, and her pregnancy is high risk?

