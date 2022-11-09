'Materialistic' Mother Gives Away Stepfather's Gift to Purchase Cake

Is it ever reasonable for a person to choose their child over their spouse?

The choice to marry comes with the conscious decision to share one's life with another person . This is no small commitment to make.

That said, there are some marriages that cannot last for the long haul, and may ultimately end in separation . In these cases, it is common for a divorced person to remarry down the road.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman sells her spouse’s watch to pay for her daughter’s birthday cake and is criticized for it.

A Reddit post published on November 1, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek , has gone viral with 14,100 upvotes and 6,700 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her 16-year-old daughter loves to bake. She will often bake sweets and treats, and do so to make a bit of extra money by selling them to family members.

With that in mind, the 16-year-old’s stepdad asked for the teen to bake him a cake for his birthday, which she originally agreed to. However, the author encouraged her husband to ‘pay’ his stepdaughter to bake the cake, but he refused to do so. He ultimately didn’t pay for the cake at all.

Angry with her husband, the author decided to sell a wristwatch she bought for his birthday to use to pay her daughter for the cake. When he learned what his wife had done, he was furious.

Is it reasonable for a person to pay for their own birthday cake?

When the husband became angry, his wife told him he ‘had time’ to pay their daughter for the cake, but he refused to do so, so she took matters into her own hands. He then accused the author of treating their familial relationship as ‘transactional’, and called her ‘materialistic’.

The author went on to explain the ‘time, effort and money’ her daughter had put in to make the cake, and that her spouse was taking advantage of the teen who is a known ‘people-pleaser’ by refusing to pay for it.

What do you think? Was the author justified to expect her husband to pay for the cake he’d asked their daughter to make? Or is it ridiculous to demand a person pay for a cake on their own birthday, and selling the watch took things way too far?