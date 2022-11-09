'Materialistic' Mother Gives Away Stepfather's Gift to Purchase Cake

Gillian Sisley

Is it ever reasonable for a person to choose their child over their spouse?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q4glu_0j3ED2R000
Getty Images/Unsplash

The choice to marry comes with the conscious decision to share one's life with another person. This is no small commitment to make.

That said, there are some marriages that cannot last for the long haul, and may ultimately end in separation. In these cases, it is common for a divorced person to remarry down the road.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman sells her spouse’s watch to pay for her daughter’s birthday cake and is criticized for it.

Is it ever reasonable for a person to choose their child over their spouse?

A Reddit post published on November 1, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek, has gone viral with 14,100 upvotes and 6,700 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her 16-year-old daughter loves to bake. She will often bake sweets and treats, and do so to make a bit of extra money by selling them to family members.

With that in mind, the 16-year-old’s stepdad asked for the teen to bake him a cake for his birthday, which she originally agreed to. However, the author encouraged her husband to ‘pay’ his stepdaughter to bake the cake, but he refused to do so. He ultimately didn’t pay for the cake at all.

Angry with her husband, the author decided to sell a wristwatch she bought for his birthday to use to pay her daughter for the cake. When he learned what his wife had done, he was furious.

Is it reasonable for a person to pay for their own birthday cake?

When the husband became angry, his wife told him he ‘had time’ to pay their daughter for the cake, but he refused to do so, so she took matters into her own hands. He then accused the author of treating their familial relationship as ‘transactional’, and called her ‘materialistic’.

The author went on to explain the ‘time, effort and money’ her daughter had put in to make the cake, and that her spouse was taking advantage of the teen who is a known ‘people-pleaser’ by refusing to pay for it.

What do you think? Was the author justified to expect her husband to pay for the cake he’d asked their daughter to make? Or is it ridiculous to demand a person pay for a cake on their own birthday, and selling the watch took things way too far?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Divorce# Parents# Children# Psychology# Social Media

Comments / 4

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
118891 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Woman Horrified After Boyfriend Demands She Pay Rent for House He Owns

Should a partner always contribute something to the household?. As people grow and combine their lives together, part of that reality involves combining finances down the road. This isn’t always easy for some couples.

Read full story
88 comments

16-Year-Old Lesbian Furious After Coming Out to Mother

Is there a wrong way to react when you’re child comes out?. It’s becoming more and more common in the parenting experience to have children who identify with the LGBTQIA+ community, and have an official ‘coming out’ event.

Read full story
416 comments

Mother Refuses to Put Lock on 17-Year-Old's Bedroom

There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to raising teenagers, and many parents will agree that raising a teenager is one of the hardest phases of having a child. One of the biggest reasons why teenagers can be such a struggle is that they’re truly embracing their independence, all while grappling with raging hormones and intense bodily changes.

Read full story
31 comments

Woman Demands Roommates Follow 'Strict' Religious Guidelines

Is it okay for religious people to push their beliefs on others?. One of the realities of growing up and becoming an adult is that an individual will eventually need to move into their own living space. And for young people who make this shift in their early 20s, or around college age, they will usually have to move in with roommates.

Read full story
32 comments

Woman Furious at 'Inappropriate' Sister for Washing Husband's Laundry

Are there certain lines family members should never cross?. It’s already a lot of work to manage a marriage. This sort of relationship requires consistent commitment year after year.

Read full story
46 comments

Mother Refuses to Supervise 'Blind’ Child at Swimming Pool

Is it ever justified to exclude a disabled child from events?. There is an innumerable amount of obstacles that a parent can come up across when raising their child, or children. Each family setup is unique and different.

Read full story
7 comments

Woman Demands Divorce After Husband Leaves Her for ‘Terminally Ill’ Ex-Girlfriend

Is there ever a valid reason to leave your spouse?. Every marriage is unique, and for this very reason, every divorce is unique as well. Though each relationship is its own, there are a few common reasons why a couple may choose to separate.

Read full story
138 comments

'Heartless' Man Refuses to Raise Estranged Half-Siblings for Father

Should people always show up for family, no matter the cost to their own freedom?. Families come in all shapes and sizes, and blended families are becoming a more common occurrence. Whether these families are formed after a divorce, or if they are chosen, they are all legitimate.

Read full story
35 comments

Man in Wheelchair Horrified After Wife Wants 'Time Away' from Him

Is it okay for married couples to want time apart from one another?. Being married comes with the requirement to be flexible and adaptable for the sake of one’s partner. It’s a natural reality that sometimes the flexibility necessary isn’t going to make everyone happy.

Read full story
348 comments

Sister-in-Law Horrified After Man Tells Her to 'Shut Up' About Miscarriage

Deciding to have a child is an exciting milestone, but for some, it can also become rather traumatic. Many complications can come along with trying to get pregnant. One of the more notable complications that can be incredibly upsetting is miscarriage. Data shows that between 10%-20% of pregnancies will end in miscarriage.

Read full story
48 comments

'Entitled' Mother-in-Law Refuses to Care for Newborn Grandchild

Should grandparents always be expected to look after their grandchildren?. Parents go through a lot to raise their children into responsible adults. And though a parent never stops being a parent, there comes a point at which that child has to take responsibility for their actions.

Read full story
87 comments

'Toxic' Parents Refuse to Give Daughters Equal Funding in Life

Is it important that children are always treated equally?. Parents have a hard job raising their children to be productive and effective members of society. The amount of investment they have to put in to attend to a child’s basic needs growing up is immense.

Read full story
21 comments

'Paranoid' Woman Furious at Husband for Suspicious Relationship with 'Work Wife'

When does a professional relationship cross the line into inappropriate?. People spend a large portion of their waking hours working, and for those who work in an office space, they will build relationships with their coworkers. This is only natural.

Read full story
31 comments

'Bridezilla' Uninvites Adopted Sister from Wedding

Should family always be considered, first and foremost?. What qualifies as ‘family’ can be a very tedious issue. This term can fluctuate and change based on a person’s circumstances.

Read full story

'Selfish' Woman Exposes Pregnancy at Wedding of Boyfriend's Sister

Is it ever okay to steal someone else’s thunder?. An event as big as a wedding day can bring up a lot of emotions and feelings for those involved. Especially for the people planning the big event, they can get pretty wrapped up in the details.

Read full story
18 comments

'Entitled' Woman Refuses to Visit Mother-in-Law on Holidays

How obligated should we feel to our family members?. Relationships are a part of being human—from friends, to lovers, to family, people are navigating relationships every hour of every day.

Read full story
57 comments

'Shameful' Man Admits Feelings for Sister of Girlfriend

Is it ever appropriate for an adult to confess their feelings to a minor?. Feelings are complicated, and they can especially be more extreme for young people who have fluctuating hormones that may be hard to control.

Read full story
6 comments

'Unkind' Woman Cancels $700 Wedding Gift for Sister-in-Law

Is it ever okay to cancel a wedding gift meant for someone?. As is customary for most weddings, gifts are often given to the parties that are intending to marry. It is often expected that a gift will be valued over $100.

Read full story
56 comments

'Hypocritical' Woman Bans Mother from Disability Support Group

Is there ever a place certain people don’t belong?. As if parenting weren’t difficult enough on its own, there are many other obstacles that can come along the way that can make parenting even more of a challenge.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy