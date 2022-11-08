'Entitled' Mother-in-Law Refuses to Care for Newborn Grandchild

Should grandparents always be expected to look after their grandchildren?

Parents go through a lot to raise their children into responsible adults. And though a parent never stops being a parent, there comes a point at which that child has to take responsibility for their actions .

With that said, once kids are grown, their parents are meant to have a break of sorts. However, more and more it seems to be expected that grandparents will be used as free childcare for their grandchildren.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother-in-law refuses to babysit the newborn child of her son’s girlfriend.

A Reddit post published on November 2, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek , has gone viral with 5,800 upvotes and 1,200 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her 21-year-old son recently moved out of her home 6 weeks ago, and soon after he met a ‘nice young lady’ who was 9 months pregnant. Her son’s new girlfriend just recently had her newborn child.

Though the author feels the situation is ‘kinda weird’, she’s happy for her son and his new partner. If her son is ‘in love’, then she’s pleased. That said, the new mother is trying to go back to work soon, and her own mom has agreed to look after the baby some days of the week.

The author’s son’s girlfriend just recently came to the author and asked her if she could ‘watch the baby some days from 2-10pm’. Without hesitation, the author told her ‘no’.

How far should a parent go to help out their adult child?

For some further context, the author explains that she was a single mom who raised her son, so she had dedicated the last 21 years of her life entirely to her child. Now that her son has moved out, she feels like it’s time to start living her life for herself. She ‘doesn’t want any major responsabilities right now’, and feels that especially because the baby isn’t even technically her grandchild, she shouldn’t be at all expected to help with the newborn’s care.

The author continues by saying that her son’s girlfriend hasn’t texted her back yet, so she’s ‘starting to feel bad’. Her son also later called reminding her that she’d ‘agreed’ to watch the baby occasionally, to which the author replied that while this was true, occassionally didn’t mean ‘multiple times per week’.

What do you think? Is the author justified to refuse looking after her son’s girlfriend’s baby, as she has no blood relation to the child? Or is it cruel to not accept the young lady’s baby into the family, and agree to offer childcare so that she can return to work?